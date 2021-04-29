Join FairPrice Hari Raya Lucky Draw to win Samsung TV, Galaxy A12

FairPrice held its first prize-giving ceremony on April 25 to give away the TV to the first week's winners of the Hari Raya Lucky Draw.

Will you be one of the remaining 150 lucky winners of the FairPrice Hari Raya Lucky Draw, where there are up to $200,000 worth of prizes to be won?

Participate from now to May 19 and stand a chance to walk away with a Samsung 55-inch TV worth $1,799 or a Samsung Galaxy A12 worth $228.

FairPrice held its first prize-giving ceremony on April 25 to give away the Samsung 55-inch TV to the first week's winners of the festive lucky draw, which kicked off on April 1.

There are a total of 200 winners, with 100 taking home the Samsung 55-inch TV and another 100 scoring the Samsung Galaxy A12 phones.

If you have yet to hit the jackpot, do not fret as there are 150 more winners to be selected in the next two draws.

HOW TO TAKE PART

To get your shot, simply spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, Cheers, FairPrice Xpress, Unity, Warehouse Club and FairPrice Online.

What is more, purchasing any participating product will give you a bonus chance, while stocks last.

FairPrice will call to notify winners by the following Monday from the lucky draw dates on May 10 and May 31.

Statutory items (4-D, Singapore Sweep, Toto, FairPrice gift vouchers and gift cards), cigarettes and infant milk powder (0 to 12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines are excluded from the computation of the qualifying minimum spend.

For the list of participating products in-store and full terms and conditions, visit bit.ly/HRP2021TNC.

The list of winners will be published on bit.ly/HRP2021LD after verification.

Continue saving with FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals

Save on eggs, cooking oil and toothpaste with this week's Neighbourhood Super Deals.

From today to May 2, score up to 50 per cent savings on your favourite items for these four days only as part of the weekly FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals.

These exclusive low-priced deals are available at 111 participating FairPrice neighbourhood stores (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest) only from Thursday to Sunday, so stretch your dollar further and get the best value by snapping them up.

The reputation of the Pasar brand in the marketplace has grown over the years and is deeply trusted by consumers for serving up high quality at competitive prices.

So support local while strengthening your body by eating more protein, courtesy of the Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh Eggs 10 550g ($2.10, usual price $2.25).

Alternatively, get the Seawaves Cuttlefish Ball/Prawn Ball 780g ($8.95, usual price $12.95), a gourmet creation that is delicious and nutritious.

The prawn balls are made from the highest quality shrimp meat and cuttlefish meat and are free of preservatives and artificial colouring.

They can be deep-fried, grilled, boiled in soup or simply microwaved.

Try frying them in the FairPrice Canola Olive Oil Blend 2L ($8.95, usual price $13.45).

Other than being light and fruity, this oil blend contains omega-3 and omega-6, is naturally cholesterol-free and high in monounsaturated fats.

Pair your meal with the Cocomax 100% Coconut Water 6 x 350ml ($6.45, usual price $7.90) to beat the afternoon heat. This is also available in 3 x 1L for $6.45 (usual price three for $11.25).

Made of 100 per cent pure coconut water, Cocomax is filled with wholesome goodness from nature and yields the best source of vitamins and minerals to refuel and revitalise your body.

It is also extremely rich in potassium and manganese.

And in case you think milk powder is just for babies and young children, adults can reap its benefits too.

The Nestle Omega Plus With Acticol Adult Milk Powder 600g (two for $27.75, usual price two for $31.90) is the first and only adult milk beverage with plant sterols to lower cholesterol.

Able to dissolve in both warm and cold water, the milk powder contains omega-3 and omega-6 and is high in calcium and low in fat.

Lastly, do not forget to start and end your day with the Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste - Great Regular Flavour/Fresh Cool Mint 250g, which freshens breath, cleans teeth, strengthens with active fluoride and fights cavities.

Now, you can buy one and get one free (usual price $4.50 each).

For more information on the FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals, visit bit.ly/FairPriceSuperDeals.

But this is not the only good deal at FairPrice this week.

Do not forget the 50 per cent super savers promotion for NTUC Union and Plus! members, who get 50 per cent off six selected items every week.

From today to June 5, they range from three-ply bathroom tissue to multipurpose disinfectant liquid and even Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

In addition, shoppers can keep a lookout for a two-day special happening this weekend on May 1 and 2.

Join FairPrice's Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice) for all the latest updates and deals.