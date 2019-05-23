Jump on the food wagon

Food trends often range from something sensible (the Mediterranean diet) to downright questionable (coloured/dyed foods).

Some might sound bizarre, but make total sense once you try them. Remember the cronut and cruffin craze? Well, croiffles - a croissant-waffle hybrid - are already a thing in the US. Till it reaches our shores, here are some of this year's food trends.

GUILT-FREE DESSERTS

A lot has been said about cutting down on sugar in our diets but this does not mean that we cannot still enjoy our favourite desserts.

Swensen's' lower-sugar ice cream range, with up to 39 per cent less sugar, is available in three classic flavours - vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

PHOTO: ALL THE BATTER

Another place to indulge in healthy treats is All The Batter (above). Avocados take centre stage and the cakes are made without butter and are non-dairy too (you can request for egg-less options).

PROBIOTICS

Growing up in Singapore, most of us have been exposed to probiotic drinks since we were kids.

With the importance of gut health being emphasised in recent years, probiotics have become a must-have supplement in many homes.

PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA

Lately, drinks like kefir and kombucha (above) have become popular alternatives. Kefir is a fermented milk drink that improves digestion and bloating, while kombucha is made from either green or black tea base, with some fermented ingredients added too.

GOING MEAT-FREE

If you are vegetarian or vegan or just like to have a few meat-free days during the week, it is now easy to find such dining options, with a plethora of cafes and restaurants with vegetarian/vegan menus.

Greendot is an Asian-fusion meat-free casual eatery that started out as a stall in Temasek Polytechnic in 2011 and has grown into a chain with 10 outlets all over Singapore.

PHOTO: VEGANBURG

And if burgers are your food of choice, VeganBurg (above) is the place to go.

The world's first 100 per cent plant-based burger joint is a Singapore brand and it has an outlet in San Francisco too. It is also changing the concept that fast food is junk food; their burgers are not just vegan, they are also free of cholesterol, hormones and GMOs.

SUSTAINABLE DINING

It has been a buzzword for a few years now but 'sustainable food' is definitely gaining traction in Singapore.

PHOTO ::OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

Farm-to-table restaurants have been sprouting up all over and eateries like Open Farm Community (above) focus on locally sourced, seasonal and innovative dishes. Its vegetable garden, as well as farmers' market, are worth a look too.

Brunch spot Strangers' Reunion's menu also features some additions that are prepared with upcycled ingredients, with less food wastage.

PASTA BOWLS

We have had poke bowls and acai bowls, but pop-up restaurant Pasta Supremo (left) specialises in freshly-made pasta bowls that diners can get creative with.

Choose from three naturally-coloured homemade pasta, a variety of classic and locally-inspired protein options, and four different sauces.

PHOTO: PASTA SUPREMO

The pasta is freshly made and there are some uniquely Singaporean toppings to choose from, such as Burnt Miso Corn, Bak Kwa Jam, Chicken Skins and even Lap Cheong Crumble.

EAT AND SHOP IN ONE PLACE

One of the most ingenious ideas is to combine two of our favourite pastimes - eating and shopping - in one venue.

PHOTO: MUJI SINGAPORE

Who does not love stores like Café&Meal Muji (above), where you can browse through products before indulging in a meal, or Carpenter And Cook, a charming vintage store with an artisan bakery cafe?

Men can get in on the fun as well at Monument Lifestyle, which sells clothes that embody the Californian lifestyle and has a cafe too. The laid-back spot sells light bites like various toasts and a granola cup from Plain Vanilla's house blend granola.

SEAWEED

Deemed to be a superfood, seaweed has gone mainstream.

PHOTO: IRONSAGE/ARIES ONG

Besides the usual sushi and seaweed sheets in ramen, seaweed butter (above) is gaining in popularity, and award-winning restaurant Jaan serves it with its signature sourdough.