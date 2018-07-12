Kaya, curry puffs are S'pore stars of Donal's Asian Baking Adventure

Local delights like kaya and curry puffs are some of the stars featured by Irish TV presenter and food writer Donal Skehan in the new series, Donal's Asian Baking Adventure.

The 10-parter explores the growing popularity of baking and flour-based foods across six Asian cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Malacca, and is showing on BBC Lifestyle (StarHub TV Ch 432) on Tuesdays at 7.30pm as well as on BBC Player.

The Singapore episodes, which will air on July 17, follows Skehan exploring breakfast options at homegrown bakeries and coffeeshops.

After trying the ondeh-ondeh cake from Julie Bakes, he whips up a tantalising tropical fruit coconut cake, blending, baking and decorating it on camera.

Another establishment featured is Heap Seng Leong, where Skehan breaks bread with Singaporean chef and food writer Christopher Tan, who also shows Skehan how to make curry puffs based on Mr Tan's grandmother'srecipe.

Skehan, 32, told The New Paper over the phone from Los Angeles, where he is based: "Singapore is a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, and this diversity isn't something we find in every Asian city."

His favourite memory?

"I tried kaya for the first time in Singapore, when we went to Heap Seng Leong. We kept seeing it in various places around Singapore, but they all had different colours and consistencies," he said.

For Donal's Asian Baking Adventure, he opted for a fusion approach inspired by his trips.

"I want to find a way to introduce British audiences to ingredients that they may find exotic, in a way that they would be receptive towards," he explained.

Skehan's only regret during his Singapore sojourn?

The bowl of Michelin-starred noodles he passed up, because he had to rush off for another appointment."I'll make it right the next time and try it when I'm back in Singapore," he said.