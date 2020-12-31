Kick-start Chinese New Year preparation at FairPrice

As 2020 comes to a close and with Chinese New Year around the corner, we look forward to new hopes, new wishes, a new chapter and with a renewed spirit.

And over at FairPrice, there are plenty of ways to celebrate bountiful blessings - including in-store activities, promotions and giveaways - and to feast.

LUCKY DRAW

From now till Feb 28, get lucky with the FairPrice Weekly Draw this Chinese New Year season.

Fifty shoppers a week will win an $888 FairPrice Gift Card per person. This is as good as half a year's worth of groceries for a small family and it is valid for a year.

Visit http://bit.ly/CNY2021LUCK to check if you are one of the 50 lucky winners each week.

For terms and conditions, go to http://bit.ly/CNY2021TNC

HONGBAO GIVEAWAY

Starting today, simply spend $50 in a single receipt to redeem a pack of festive FairPrice hongbao that come in five colours. You can redeem a maximum of two packs per transaction, while stocks last.

STEAMBOAT SUPPLIES

Gather for an epic hot pot feast with family and friends at home or with a bigger group virtually.

Elevate it with a variety of discounted products from FairPrice, such as seafood, meat, tofu, noodles, frozen food, sauce, soup base and even steamboat utensils.

Simply view FairPrice's CNY catalogue for ingredient ideas and soup base tips, and learn how to add flavour to your steamboat reunion by stepping up your sauce game.

CNY CATALOGUE

If you need some inspiration this season, check out FairPrice's Chinese New Year catalogue at http://bit.ly/CNY2021Log, which guides you on how to fill your menu with flavours of the world and whip up a family feast with chefs Eric Teo and Lennard Yeong's specially crafted recipes that serve four to eight.

Sink your teeth into chef Teo's scallop meatballs coated with garlic ginger soy glaze sauce - using Fukuyama Frozen Hokkaido Scallops 800g ($29.90 a pack) - as a mouth-watering appetiser or even a snack.

Or have a go at chef Yeong's crispy chicken served with Mandarin orange and ginger scallion sauce, using the Pasar Jumbo Fresh Chicken Halal/Non-Halal 1.7kg (check in-store for price).

ABALONE DEALS

Do not miss out on the buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Golden Chef Auspicious Abalone Fortune Pot 780g ($49.80), which allows shoppers to enjoy great value on a variety of seafood symbolising prosperity.

Other available Golden Chef canned seafood includes Pacific Clams 425g (drained weight 150g, $11.80), Razor Clams 425g (drained weight 150g, $8), Buddha Jump Over the Wall 400g ($12.80), Superior Fish Maw Soup 400g ($5.80), Sea Asparagus 425g (drained weight 150g, $11.80) and Top Shell in Soya Sauce 425g ($8.80).

What is more, get a free Golden Chef paper bag with purchase of any Golden chef gift set.

FUNA HAMPERS

If you are unable to meet everyone, curate and deliver the perfect abundance of gifts to your loved ones at FairPrice, where you can enjoy a $10 discount for every cash-and-carry hamper purchase.

Record a video with your phone and generate it into a QR code, print it out and paste it on the hamper, creating a truly personalised present for your family and friends.

FairPrice's range of Funa Chinese New Year Hampers are priced from $88 to $248.

DELECTABLE CITRUS

Do not forget to stock up on this festive staple at FairPrice, which stocks a range of popular variants.

An easy-to-peel sweet treat, Ponkan tangerines from Taiwan are traditionally popular gifts during the auspicious season with their generous size and juicy flavour.

Kinno oranges from Pakistan have a unique squat shape and a flavourful taste under their smooth, glossy and clingy skin.

Jiaokan oranges from China feature a more chewy texture, thicker and glossy skin, and a longer shelf life. If you do not have a sweet tooth, opt for these less sweet oranges instead.

Lastly, the Lukans from China are known for being one of the sweetest and juiciest variants, identified by a smooth skin with few wrinkles. Slice or peel them for a delicious citrus surprise.

FRUITFUL YUSHENG

Get creative by making a colourful yusheng out of fruits so that you can enjoy traditions with a healthy twist.

Shred fruits into strips to resemble longevity noodles and toss them for prosperity.

The rest of the ingredients can be replaced by red cherry, strawberry, pomelo, mini watermelon, rock melon, fresh Indonesian pineapple, mango and dragon fruit.

SAVE ON SNACKS, DRINKS

With Chinese New Year approaching, it is time to get your home looking spick and span, go shopping for a new wardrobe, and stock up on festive goodies and tipple to entertain your guests.

At FairPrice, save more on scrumptious snacks and grab refreshing drinks.

In addition, exciting deals await NTUC Plus! or Plus! members.

Get up to 12 per cent cashback for purchases above $20 and enjoy exclusive 50 per cent deals on selected products when you shop as a Plus! member at any FairPrice outlet.

Each dollar spent will earn you two LinkPoints, with a minimum spend of $20.

Redeem 150 LinkPoints to offset $1 against your purchase and stretch your dollar further, on top of FairPrice's current in-store promotions.

Find out more on how to sign up for a free Plus! membership from the cashiers at FairPrice.