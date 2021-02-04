Last-minute delights for Chinese New Year

With about a week to the Year of the Ox, these are items you can still order in time for Chinese New Year. But do it quickly, or you may end up with no festive food or drinks for the long weekend.

Truffle Bak Kwa from Direct To Masses

You probably think you don't want truffle bak kwa ($188 for 300g) - but that is because you have not tasted it.

This product is a collaboration between Direct To Masses and Golden Gourmet, and it may feel like an indulgence. It combines two things a lot of people love - grilled pork and truffle.

The result is an aromatic treat with a high dose of smokiness, and something that will make your eight visitors gawk.

The Truffle Bak Kwa gift box is accompanied by a whole Black Winter Truffle.

To order, visit directtomasses.sg

Braised Duck Reunion Treasure Pot from Ya Lor Braised Duck

Those who can't get enough of braised duck will love this braised duck pen cai ($168, good for six), with duck and sauce from Geylang Lorong 35 Sean Kee.

It's not just duck, of course. There are ingredients such as abalone, prawns and dried scallops.

And why not just add an order of braised duck platter?

This starts at $20.80 for two.

To order, go to yalorbraisedduck.com/order

Homemade savoury yam cake from Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre)

It is always a good idea to have a savoury snack in the fridge, in case you have last-minute visitors or you need to contribute a pot luck dish at a gathering.

The yam cake ($38) also comes from a halal-certified restaurant. Order at bit.ly/furamalunarnewyear2021

You can pick up an entire meal from here too.

Eight-course menu from Yellow Pot (Duxton Reserve, Autograph Collection, Tel: 6914-1428)

Yellow Pot reopens its Tanjong Pagar branch with three new eight-course set menus, with prices starting from $58. The plus is that sustainability and wellness are key features, and the portions are big.

Star items from the $88 menu are the steamed barramundi with garlic and the Treasures of the Sea pen cai.

Tomato seafood hot pot from 7-Eleven

You can still have a festive meal even if you do not want to meet people or spend too much this CNY.

Since hot pot is a reunion meal staple, the tomato seafood hot pot ($4.50 till Feb 16, usual price $4.80) should bring you some comfort. And since it is available at 7-Eleven, it will be an easy meal to grab and go.

Lo hei from Restaurant Jag (76 Duxton Road, Tel: 3138-8477)

The one-Michelin-starred restaurant upgrades the usual yusheng with a version that has scallops, prawns and salmon, shards of black garlic, lemon balm and shiso leaves, and a homemade Plum & Reine des Pres dressing ($158 for four).

And why not add an entire tin of Oscetra caviar? Just pay $358 for this version.

The yusheng is available from Feb 16 to 26.

CNY Cocktail Party Pack from Junior The Pocket Bar (6 Ann Siang Hill)

It doesn't matter how many people are allowed to visit you this CNY, some of us will need alcohol to get through it.

The CNY Cocktail Party Pack ($158) has five 250ml bottles of selected cocktails, which you can pop into the freezer and shake it when you're about to drink.

To find out more, visit juniorthepocketbar.com