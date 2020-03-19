Latest meal deals, home deliveries to whet appetite amid Covid-19

It is no secret that the F&B scene in Singapore has taken a hit because of Covid-19. When there is a global health crisis, people are naturally skittish about eating out.

But in a country that is known for its resilience, F&B outlets here have stepped up to the plate and come up with meal deals and home deliveries to try and soften the blow.

So, if you are feeling hungry, here are some deals for you.

Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant (The Grandstand, Tel: 6883-2112) takes you around the world with seafood - and you can always depend on it for a tasty meal of fresh seafood.

The Grandstand outlet is now offering some of its top items at half price.

The must-trys are the Alaskan King crab (now at $118 per kg), Scottish Bamboo clam (now $6.80 per piece), South African Live Abalone (now $9.80 per piece) and Californian Geoduck Clam (now $99 per kg).

You don't have to pay a cooking fee, so there are further savings there.

Jamie's Italian Forum has re-introduced the restaurant's Kids Eat Well For Free promotion this year, extending it beyond local school holidays to key international school holidays and every weekend of 2020.

Children 12 years and below can enjoy a complimentary dish from the Kids' Menu with every purchase of an adult main course ordered from the regular A-La-Carte Menu.

The little ones can look forward to dishes such as Classic Margherita Pizza, Fantastic Fish Stew, Mini Spaghetti & Meatballs and Happy Chicken Lollipops.

Each Kids' Menu dish ($12++) comes with a complimentary drink of choice - fruity water (free flow), a glass of milk or fruit juice, and a fresh Shake-Me Salad. The latter is served in a jar layered with greens such as baby gem lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and carrots.

NEW STORE

There is nothing like a new store to get people out of their homes for just a bit.

Marks & Spencer and Al-Futtaim have opened Singapore's very first standalone M&S food hall at One Raffles Place (#01-09/10).

Customers will be able to enjoy a wide range of convenient options such as hot food to go, premium coffee made by a top-of-the-range coffee machine and cooling treats from a state-of-the-art ice cream machine.

Through Facebook Messenger, you can order your favourite M&S coffee ahead of arrival at the store, thanks to the chatbot solution introduced by DBS Bank and Botty in partnership with Marks & Spencer.

This new feature allows customers to select their drinks, preferred store and time to pick up the coffee, and accepts customised coffee orders. It is available at all M&S coffee-to-go stores including those at Wheelock Place, VivoCity, Parkway Parade, Jewel Changi Airport and One Raffles Place.

INDIVIDUAL-SERVE

These were once shared dishes, but now, Paradise Teochew (Scotts Square and VivoCity) has decided to serve them individually plated as part of a set meal.

For $38 a person, with minimum two to dine, you will get classics such as Teochew-style Braised Duo Combination and Steamed Cod Fillet with Garlic and Beancurd Skin.

There are also $32.80 and $58 options, plus wine pairing at $38 per person.

DELIVERY

If you are in the mood for classy Indian food but are not ready to head out of the office, Rang Mahal (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6333-1788) offers a weekday lunch delivery service to offices in the Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square areas (between 11.30am and 2.30pm).

You can also call the restaurant 30 minutes in advance, then go down to collect the food. This service is available at the Rang Mahal group's Table Restaurant & Bar (Naumi Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6403-6005) as well.

Fans of Peranakan cuisine can have it delivered to your home too.

Violet Oon Singapore has launched its Petit Feasts for home or the office. You can choose between three menus with dishes such as Dry Laksa, Babi Pong Tay, Chap Chye and Beef Rendang.

The menu is good for up to six, and includes rice, pickles and sambal belachan.

To order, call 9834-9935 (from 10am) or e-mail eat@violetoon.com