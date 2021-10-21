Level up meals at home with Golden Chef's new launches

Golden Chef is endorsed by local celebrity chef Eric Teo. It boasts a range of offerings for your everyday cooking needs, from sauces to pastes.

If you are looking to elevate your homecooked meals with quality yet affordable products, then Golden Chef from FairPrice is the one for you.

The premium Asian cooking brand, which is endorsed by local celebrity chef Eric Teo as his No. 1 trusted choice for cooking, is most renowned for its premium grade canned abalone.

But Golden Chef also boasts a wide range of offerings for everyday cooking needs such as abalone sauce, Japanese dressing and organic Thai rice, and even recently launched a series of new condiments, including the Premium Oyster Sauce with Dried Scallop 510g.

Made from premium oyster extract and the finest dried scallops, this versatile locally made gourmet sauce is simply bursting with a rich umami flavour.

For the health-conscious folks among us, this is the perfect all-purpose seasoning sauce for marinating, stir-frying or stewing.

It is 25 per cent lower in sodium compared with regular oyster sauces and is free of cholesterol, fat and trans fat.

It is also halal-certified and endorsed by the Healthier Choice Symbol.

When stir-frying or cooking soups with the oyster sauce, it is recommended that the sauce be added at the end to avoid losing its umami flavour due to overcooking.

Cooking using high heat will also transform the umami taste into bitterness.

This oyster sauce can also replace your usual cooking salt - make sure to taste to season so as to not oversalt.

Meanwhile, the classic Golden Chef Abalone Sauce 510g was also launched with an improved formula that is 25 per cent lower in sodium compared with regular abalone sauces, and it similarly sports the Healthier Choice Symbol.

It is also halal-certified and trans fat-free.

Proudly made in Singapore, the rich and savoury abalone flavour makes this sauce the ideal choice for marinating, stir-frying and stewing.

The popular Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil 320ml/750ml is back with a new look while maintaining the same great quality.

The combination of a rich sesame flavour and nutty aroma makes this a must-have in marinades, salads, stir-fried dishes and soups.

In addition, it is locally made and halal-certified.

It is also 25 per cent lower in saturated fat compared with regular oil and is both naturally cholesterol-free and trans fat-free.

For those looking to whip up simple yet tasty meals with fuss-free recipes, Golden Chef's Singapore Pastes 220g-290g are a must-buy.

They come in four authentic local flavours - Chicken Curry, Laksa, Satay Beehoon and Rendang - and all you have to do is add ingredients.

Each paste is made locally without artificial colouring and is also halal-certified.

The Chicken Curry, Laksa and Rendang pastes are pre-mixed with coconut milk.

Golden Chef also offers Japanese Roasted Sesame/Sesame Soy Dressing 400g/425g, which is authentically sourced, packed and produced in Japan.

With its rich sesame aroma and no MSG added, it can be used as a steamboat dipping sauce, salad dressing or topping for all kinds of cuisine.

