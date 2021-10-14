Light up Deepavali with FairPrice party snacks, baking essentials

Prepare for Deepavali this year with a specially curated assortment of FairPrice goodies ranging from party snacks to baking essentials that will help you light up the festive season.

Get ready to be spoilt for choice with the large variety of delightful munchies available, including the halal FairPrice Baked Almonds 150g, which are naturally cholesterol-free, trans fat-free and lower in sodium.

Or get the FairPrice Unsalted Pistachios - which come in 150g and 400g packs - sourced from the best origins to deliver a wholesome snacking experience.

Perfect on its own or as an addition to a favourite baking recipe, it is high in dietary fibre and naturally cholesterol-free, making it the ideal choice for you and your family.

It is also lower in sodium and trans fat-free.

Other nuts and mixes under the FairPrice Housebrand also include baked cashews, macadamias and walnuts.

Those who cannot make up their mind can opt for the premium or classic mix.

For those intending to hold small gatherings with their loved ones to celebrate Deepavali, the FairPrice Muruku (Thick) 150g is a crowd-pleasing party must-have. A product of Singapore, it is both halal and trans fat-free.

Wash it all down with the FairPrice Juice Cordial (Orange) 2L, which is halal and rich in vitamin C.

With FairPrice's range of baking essentials, you can prepare your own family recipes as well.

A popular homemade dessert to try is the gulab jamun parfait, which uses honey, cream, milk and pistachio, ingredients that can be found at all FairPrice supermarkets. Check out the full recipe at www.fairprice.com.sg/recipes/gulab-jamun/

FairPrice 100% Pure Premium Raw Honey 360g is a product of Australia that has no additives, flavourings or colourings.

It is rated 4.7/5 and recommended by 95 per cent of reviewers on Try & Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia.

User @ANGELIZ888, 38, said: "I never knew (FairPrice Housebrand) had premium honey. I got this to try for myself and my kids. My daughter loves it. It's a nice sweetening agent to use instead of sugar. Healthier and more nutritious. I will definitely buy it again."

User @NESSALYZ, 33, added: "It tastes really good. I love how the bottle (makes it) easy to squeeze (the honey) out and (you don't) need to use a spoon - clean and convenient.

"So if I want my drink to be sweeter I can just squeeze more. No need to worry about double dipping or using multiple spoons."

Freshly packed from Australia and made from high quality fresh cream, the FairPrice Block Butter (Pure Creamery) 250g is also a common baking essential.

Other ingredients to stock up on include the FairPrice Plain Flour 1kg, which is unbleached, naturally cholesterol-free and naturally sodium-free, as well as the FairPrice Natural Coconut Cream 200ml, which is trans fat-free and has no artificial flavourings, colouring or preservatives.

If you need to add sweetness to your recipe, get the FairPrice Raw Sugar (Granulated) 800g which has no additives, preservatives or colouring.

Since it is naturally granulated, it also gives your creation a unique flavour.

And when it comes to milk, look no further than the FairPrice Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk 387g, which is halal and made locally.

The FairPrice UHT Fresh Milk (Full Cream) 1L is also popular among customers, being rated 4.6/5 and recommended by 86 per cent of reviewers on Try & Review.

It is made in Australia from 100 per cent fresh milk, and is a source of calcium and protein.

User @JASMINETOH, 32, said: "I really like that it tasted like fresh milk. It doesn't have the heavy cream taste that is usually associated with full cream milk. I usually have a perception that house brands are not as 'good' but this really helped alter (it).

"It is a bonus that at regular price, it is much lower than other brands. I will definitely consider the FairPrice brand for my next purchase."

The product can even be combined with the FairPrice Yabukita Blend Green Tea - rated a 4.5/5 and recommended by 82 per cent of users on Try & Review - to make a Green Tea Fruit Smoothie (www.fairprice.com.sg/recipes/green-tea-fruit-smoothie/).

User @PRINCEEDWARDX, 47, said: "Was amazed by the strong flavour. Didn't think a FairPrice product would be (of) that quality. The fragrance even attracted my kids, who are big fans of green tea after their Japan trip. This is comparable to the more expensive brands we've tried."