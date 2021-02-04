Load up on goodies like abalone, pineapple cake and pen cai at Cheers

The Treasure Pot Pen Cai Set includes Prosperity Yu Sheng with smoked salmon, lotus leaf fried rice with chicken sausage, dried shrimp, mushroom and chestnut, and ai yu jelly cocktail with mandarin orange.

With Chinese New Year a week away, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress have you covered when it comes to festive essentials.

Get ready for and level up your celebrations with a myriad of offerings at the local convenience store chain.

Abalone is one of the must-haves when it comes to CNY feasting.

So treat your family and friends to Cedmex Mexico Wild Abalone 454g, which is on promotion for $158 a can (usual price $173).

With Mexico being one of the last countries to allow fishing of wild large-sized green abalones, the North American nation-harvested abalone is considered a world premium due to its limited supply.

Cedmex Mexico Wild Abalone is sourced from Baja California in Mexico and deemed to be of superior quality compared with other abalones - it is firm to touch but the softest to bite and boasting an excellent aroma.

NO.1 PINEAPPLE CAKES

Another CNY classic to add to your shopping basket are pineapple cakes.

Ranked as Singapore's No.1 by 8 Days magazine last year, SunnyHills' signature Pineapple Cakes at Cheers go for $27.80 a box for 10 pieces.

Made from organic pineapples grown by family farmers in Taiwan and other 100 per cent natural ingredients - including the finest Japanese flour and butter from New Zealand grass-fed cows - each cake has a fragrant and buttery crust with a dense and rich pineapple centre.

Each cake is individually wrapped in special washi paper, which makes it an ideal gift for your loved ones.

Purchase yours from selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores for a limited time only.

DURIAN TEMPTATION

Also available at these outlets are something durian lovers cannot resist.

Do not miss out on the Forbidden D24 Love Letters ($12.50 a box of seven pieces), made with specially selected D24 durians from a plantation in Pahang by an award-winning Malaysian chef trained in French pastries.

Crunchy with a mild durian scent, these will fill your mouth with a tinge of sweetness in every bite.

BELLYGOOD FOOD

Hosting family and friends at home this CNY?

To help you enjoy a feast without stepping into the kitchen, Cheers is running a pre-order promotion for seasonal delicacies from BellyGood, a halal entity by Tung Lok.

If you are a seafood lover, zero in on the Huat A Feast Seafood Prosperity Bag ($228 nett), which serves four to six people.

This seafood spread includes mini abalone, tiger prawn, scallop, black mussel, mini crawfish, sea cucumber, clam, Chinese leek and golden corn, served with a choice of local-flavoured sauces such as chilli crab or salted egg.

There are also party sets available for pre-order, with each set comfortably serving eight to 10 people.

The Treasure Pot Pen Cai Set ($428 nett) includes the Prosperity Yu Sheng with smoked salmon as an appetiser, BellyGood Treasure Pot Pen Cai and lotus leaf fried rice with chicken sausage, dried shrimp, mushroom and chestnut as the entree, and ai yu jelly cocktail with mandarin orange as the dessert.

Quench your thirst with a choice of Coca-Cola, iced lemon tea or jasmine green tea, which are also included in the set.

Scan the QR code to view the dishes available for pre-order. From now till Feb 28, enjoy 15 per cent off.

In addition, receive two complimentary cans of Lee Kum Kee Abalone in Premium Brand Oyster Sauce 180g with any party set order, or a complimentary Prosperity Yu Sheng with smoked salmon (worth $68) with a la carte orders above $200.

Visit any Cheers or FairPrice Xpress store, excluding Cheers at NUS Engineering, Cheers at NUS Faculty of Science and Cheers at Our Tampines Hub, to place your order by Feb 28.

Lastly, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress will also be running a three-day CNY special from tomorrow to Sunday, with great savings to be enjoyed on four festive essentials.