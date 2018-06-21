Local supermarket makes breakfast great again

Three days left to the start of school and children all over the country are getting the end-of-holidays blues.

Parents, on the other hand, might rejoice at the peace and quiet that will once again return to the home.

No matter which side you're on, make sure you and your kids start the day with a quality breakfast.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice has launched a new housebrand line of milk that includes a special variant, Kurma Milk, which features fresh milk sourced from Australia mixed with date extract.

You can grab a 1-litre pack of halal Kurma Milk ($4.70), which is rich in flavour and trans fat free but is not too sweet, at all FairPrice outlets and FairPrice On (www.fairprice.com.sg).

For kids, the FairPrice housebrand Kurma Milk is also an excellent source of calcium and energy - great for helping them keep focus during their long days at school.

If you prefer regular milk, FairPrice also offers its housebrand chocolate and fresh milk ($2.95 per 1-litre pack), which are also sourced from Australia, halal and trans fat free.

CALCIUM

The milk is rich in calcium, which is particularly important for children because they need it for the growth and development of their bones.

Milk also has protein, which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass, and iodine, which is great for the immune system.

Milk and cereal are more than just a comforting breakfast match made in heaven, it is a great way to introduce dairy to a child who may not like it.

The FairPrice housebrand's assorted cereal ($3.70) contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E in each mouthful. A product of Germany, it comprises eight mini variety packs, including Corn Flakes, Snowies, Shellinos and Chock 'n' Roll.

If you'd rather explore other options, why not give bread a chance? Make FairPrice housebrand Wholemeal Bread ($1.75) your breakfast choice as it is high in dietary fibre and iron, and is enriched with calcium, vitamin B1, B2 and B3.

Pair the cholesterol-free bread with various sweet toppings or go with something more savoury, like a classic grilled ham and cheese sandwich.