Look to FairPrice's one-stop solution for Hari Raya needs this Ramadan

Like Blackcurrant Pudding (left) and Chocolate Button Cookies (right).

This Ramadan, get Raya ready with FairPrice's one-stop solution, where you will discover the flavours and traditions that bind us together.

From now till May 27, shoppers can browse through the local supermarket chain's e-catalogue at www.fairprice.com.sg/catalogue/hari-raya for exclusive Hari Raya deals.

This includes a plethora of options for drinks, dates, snacks, food and cooking ingredients ideal for Ramadan and Raya meals, kuih baking needs and festive essentials.

From savoury favourites like frozen chicken drumsticks and fried pastries to sweet treats like ice cream, cookies and chocolate, there are a wide array of products for you to take your pick.

Selections under Delightful Drinks, Kuih Baking Needs and Delicious Dates are on sale too, and you can get your home sparkling with cleaning essentials available on the e-catalogue as well.

While preparing for Hari Raya, shoppers can also pick up recipe cards in-store during grocery runs.

Alternatively, visit FairPrice's website for recipes for a variety of meals like Chicken Rendang and Tahu Goreng, as well as desserts like Blackcurrant Pudding and Chocolate Button Cookies.

When it comes to baking your own goodies with Raya round the corner, you can't go wrong with the Chocolate Button Cookies.

Expect an easy-skill recipe and only 35 minutes of preparation time to whip up 55 servings for your family.

Nine ingredients are needed: Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal, all-purpose flour, butter, eggs, caster sugar, corn flour, vanilla essence, cinnamon powder and cooking chocolate.

Choose from different types and brands of cooking chocolate, all-purpose flour, cinnamon powder, corn flour, butter and eggs in-store or from FairPrice Online.

Two options of Kellogg's Corn Flakes are also available as the main ingredient for the cookies.

On top of that, you can browse through a total of 21 Hari Raya recipes as well as options for each ingredient needed.

Recipes can be found and ingredients bought directly online at www.fairprice.com.sg/recipes/occasions/hari-raya.

Muslim shoppers can also enjoy the wider assortment of products at 35 FairPrice stores, including outlets at Joo Chiat Complex, White Sands and YewTee Point.

There's the halal-certified Sajo Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste, with no preservatives or artificial colour added, exclusive to FairPrice.

Or spice your dishes up further with the Uleg Sambal Terasi (Belachan) 210g, a popular traditional chilli condiment, and the all-purpose Malabar Chilli Paste.

Meal preparation will also benefit from Saffola Vegetable Oil, fortified with vitamins A and D which help against night blindness and support strong bones.

Pick-up service at selected stores

FairPrice has launched a grocery pick-up service, to allow customers to pre-order from a selected range of essentials, at no additional charge.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

This service is currently available at five selected stores: FairPrice Xtra Ang Mo Kio Hub, FairPrice Finest Waterway Point, FairPrice Finest Marine Parade Central, FairPrice Hillion Mall and FairPrice YewTee Point.

Pick-up will be done at designated pick-up points at the different stores.

Customers can order daily from 10am to 6pm via a digital form or a hard copy form at the five participating stores.

Look forward to same-day payment and pick-up in two hours for digital form orders, or 30 minutes when you order via hard copy forms.

FairPrice will use WhatsApp for order confirmation and communicating pick-up times to customers.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FP-pick-up