Mad for mooncakes

In about a fortnight, it will be time for the Mid-Autumn Festival. By now, retailers would have introduced their best and most unusual flavours, so where should you park your calories this year?

Here is a guide to some interesting mooncake offerings.

Assorted Mini Berrylicious Snowskin ($72.75), from Carlton Hotel Singapore

To order: www.signatures.carltonhotel.sg, available till Sept 13

Although Carlton Hotel's durian snowskin mooncakes are popular, the range of berry snowskin mooncakes impresses - especially because it will appeal to those adverse to overly sweet stuff.

The mooncakes are made with 20 per cent less sugar, so the flavours of the berries - blueberry, cranberry, raspberry and strawberry - come through. You get a $5 dining voucher with every box of mooncakes you buy, and there is a chance to win a one-night stay in the hotel's suite. Terms and conditions apply.

The Big Dipper Collection ($68), from online retailer Fu Chong

To order: Call 8125-6789

This is a collection of fresh fruits mooncakes, and it contains Mao Shan Wang, Soursop, Sweet Potato with Chocolate Pearls, Dragon Fruit, Cempedak, Mango, Ondeh Ondeh and Black Truffle Lotus. This is great for those who want variety, which also means it is perfect for a party.

Guinness snowskin mooncakes

To order: It is free when you order three packs of Guinness Draught 4-can pack) via online retailers such as FairPrice On ($19.90 for four), Shopee ($62.90 for 12 cans) and Qoo10 ($64.90 for 12 cans). Get details via get.guinness.com

There is a white coffee-flavoured lotus paste, rich Guinness-infused chocolate ganache and a white chocolate-infused shell. Stout, chocolate and coffee make a heady combination. But do hurry to order because this promotion is only while stocks last.

Premium Truffle Durian Snow Skin Mooncake ($88), from Aroma Truffle

To order: aromatruffle.com

This is for those who love truffle and durian. Aroma Truffle has one of the best truffle chips, so it makes sense that it wades into the Mid-Autumn Festival pool with a mooncake that highlights its signature ingredient. And it is ballsy that Aroma Truffle paired it with another equally loved and pungent ingredient - Mao Shan Wang. The durian-truffle paste is encased in bamboo charcoal snowskin and sprinkled with edible gold flakes, so it is a feast for both the eyes and taste buds.

Chendol Paste with Melon Seeds Snow Skin Mooncake ($76), from Yan Ting (The St Regis Singapore)

To order: 6506-6852

Chendol remains one of the more enduring go-to local flavours. As expected, Yan Ting's version is elegant and delicate, with the lotus/coconut/gula melaka paste encased in a jade-marbled skin. Bits of melon seeds complete the experience. This year, the restaurant also produced one of the most beautiful boxes. The pastel pink glass box is so pretty and useful, you can turn it into a jewellery box. It is extra for the premium box. Call the hotel for details.

Matcha Brown Rice Goma ($66), from TCC

To order: Available at all TCC outlets

TCC has a big collection of mooncakes available this season, ranging from baked ones - the bestseller is D'Classic with Egg Yolk Blend (less sugar) and alcoholic snowskin mooncakes (try the Strawberry Vodka) - but it is the new non-alcoholic snowskin mooncakes that should make a splash. The winning combo of matcha, rich black sesame and brown rice will appeal to those who love Japanese flavours.

Eight mini treasures ($68), from Crystal Jade

To order: Head to any outlet

The "less sugar" trend continues with two new baked mooncakes from Crystal Jade. Oolong Pu'er is a balance between the robustness of pu'er black tea and the delicate oolong, while Black Sesame and Lotus highlights the nuttiness of black sesame.

Salted Yolk Hae Bee Hiam baked mooncake ($60), from Antoinette

To order: At the Penhas Road outlet (Tel: 6293-3121)

One expects unexpected flavours at Antoinette, so fans will be happy the Salted Yolk Hae Bee Hiam makes a comeback. It is a sweet, spicy and savoury pastry with a housemade hae bee hiam and salted egg centre. A low-sugar white lotus paste with pumpkin seeds acts as the foundation of this mooncake.

The Marmalade Mix Mooncake Gift Set ($64), from Marmalade Pantry

To order: At all outlets or call 9683-1929, till Sept 13

This is another collection for those who want variety. You get a mix of traditional favourites and modern low-sugar flavours - Jade Paste with Cempedak Mooncake, Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste Mooncake, Charcoal Baked Mooncake with Black Sesame and Melon Seeds, and Macadamia Nuts with White Lotus Paste Mooncake - in this pack, which comes in a reusable bag.

Yamazaki Umeshu Whisky Mooncake ($69.90), from The Whisky Shop

To order: Via Shopee

For an adult Mid-Autumn Festival experience, the mooncake combines the aroma of whisky with the fruitiness of umeshu. There is also yam paste.