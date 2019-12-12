Makan First: Eat, drink and be merry

Anjappar Authentic Chettinad Restaurant's signature flavours of spices are found in crowd favourites like the Chettinad platter.

ANJAPPAR AUTHENTIC CHETTINAD RESTAURANT

For 55 years, Anjappar Authentic Chettinad Restaurant has been bringing the food of the famed Chettiars from Chennai to the rest of the world. Their signature flavours of spices are found in crowd favourites like the Chettinad platter ($32) and Special Anjappar Chicken (from $11), where tender, boneless pieces of chicken are marinated in a secret recipe and roasted with cashew.

76-78 Race Course Road, Singapore 218575

Tel: 6296-5545

Operating hours: 11am—10.30pm daily

102 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207678

Tel: 6392-5545

Operating hours: 11am—midnight daily

3 Gateway Drive, #04-08, Westgate Shopping Mall, Singapore 608532

Tel: 6566-5545

Operating hours: 11am—11pm daily

51 Changi Business Park Central 2, #02-07, The Signature, Singapore 486066

Tel: 6588-5545

Operating hours: 11am—10.30pm daily

80 Airport Boulevard, #03-20, Terminal 1 Changi Airport, Singapore 819642 (opening soon)

BREAD & BUTTERFLY

There’s always room for dessert, especially ice cream. Skip the classics and tickle your taste buds with something unique from Bread & Butterfly, a new concept by Saveur Group in Orchard, which specialises in artisanal ice cream. Follow the aroma of lavender-scented cones that are made in-store and go crazy choosing from 12 exciting flavours that use herbs, spices, nuts and fruits.

435 Orchard Road, #B1-46, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Operating hours: 7.30am—10pm (Mon-Thu), 7.30am—10.30pm (Fri), 8.30am—10.30pm (Sat), 8.30am—2.30pm (Sun)

Website: www.instagram.com/breadandbutterflysg

BRICKS GASTROBAR

With walls aglow with neon signs, Bricks Gastrobar oozes a retro-chic vibe that would win the approval of any 80’s kid. The food here ranges from Western mains like Barramundi to comforting bar bites – perfect for a casual meal out.

Must-tries include Enchanted, a signature dessert by its pastry chef, as well as signature cocktails inspired by Chinese Mythology. Elixir of the Monkey King, a peach-and-rum-based cocktail, is a simple-looking drink bursting with a medley of flavours.

55 Zion Road, Singapore 247780

Tel: 6909-8046

Operating hours: Noon—11.30pm (last order), closed on Tue

Website: www.facebook.com/bricksgastrobar

FRAPASBAR BY SAVEUR

This Christmas, grab your friends and family and stuff yourselves silly with FrapasBar’s festive offerings, which include a beautiful pastry-wrapped beef en croute, foie gras, turkey and ham. Just you and your significant other? No problem. The menu for two comprises five dishes for $85++. For a party of four, you can enjoy eight dishes for $190++.

From Dec 20 to 25, don’t miss the restaurant’s famous affordable oysters ($2++ each), along with a variety of classic cocktails available.

2 Handy Road, #01-11/12, The Cathay, Singapore 229233

Tel: 6735-1141

Operating hours: Noon—10pm daily

Website: www.frapasbar.sg

MEDIUMRARE BY SAVEUR

From Dec 20 to 25, raise the steaks of your festive gatherings with MediumRare’s generously sized Meat Platter for 2. For $60++, it includes turkey, ham, cheese sausage, a 200g ribeye, a 250g flat iron steak, four side dishes and two scoops of ice cream.

While you’re there, the delicious Steak and Foie Gras rice bowl ($23++), which uses the same cut as the Flat Iron Steak ($18++), is worth a try.

2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35, Century Square, Singapore 529509

Tel: 6789-1121

Operating hours: Noon—10pm daily

Website: www.mediumrare.sg

MORGANFIELD’S

Planning a Christmas party doesn’t have to be a stressful affair, especially when you can have Morganfield’s festive menu items delivered straight to your door step. Feed a village with meaty Christmas roasts like the Roast Beef Ribeye ($189.90+), Orange Marmalade Glazed Whole Gammon Ham ($149.90+) and an entire rack of Barbeque Beef Rib ($179.90+), which should ordered at least three days in advance. For smaller get-togethers, all you need is the Morgan’s Christmas Feast ($149.90+) platter with Cranberry & Hazelnut Sticky Bones, Crackling Pork Roast, Gammon Ham and more.

Morganfield’s Christmas delivery menu is available for pick-up or delivery till Jan 1, 2020. Orders $300 and above will enjoy free delivery. Check out www.morganfields.com.sg/christmas for a full list of offerings.

3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-645/646, Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Tel: 6736-1136

Operating hours: 11am—11pm (Sun to Thu), 11am—midnight (Fri, Sat and eve of public holidays)

1 Vista Exchange Green, #02-23, The Star Vista, Singapore 138617

Tel: 6694-3635

Operating hours: 11am—11pm (Sun to Thu), 11am—midnight (Fri, Sat and eve of public holidays)

1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-51A, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Tel: 6225-0501

Operating hours: 11am—11pm (Sun to Thu), 11am—midnight (Fri, Sat and eve of public holidays)

181 Orchard Road, #11-03/04, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Tel: 6634-1828

Operating hours: 11am—11pm (Sun to Thu), 11am—midnight (Fri, Sat and eve of public holidays)

Website: www.morganfields.com.sg

REVAMP KITCHEN & BAR

This new kid on the block in Tanjong Pagar takes you to another dimension with its futuristic saloon bar designed by owner and interior designer Daniel Wong. Drop by for lunch to savour its new Oriental Rice Bowls, which take the humble one-bowl meal to another level. The Chong Qing Rice Bowl ($8+), for instance, features seared chicken thigh atop a bed of high-quality Japanese rice, greens, sous-vide egg, cilantro and crushed peanuts.

Pop over to the gleaming bar and clink your glasses to happy hour from 11am to 8pm, when Prosecco, house pours and wine go at $10 for two. From Dec 20 to 31, four- and five-course Christmas menus are available at $48+ and $78+, respectively.

61 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088482

Operating hours: 11am—midnight (Sun to Tue), 11am—1am (Wed to Sat)

Website: revampkitchenbar.sg

SAVEUR

The four-course Saveur Christmas Set (from $45++) is back from Dec 20 to 25. Indulge in on foie gras and scallop topped with caviar, and dig into an aromatic Mushroom Veloute with puff pastry. Pick from yummy mains like Red Snapper and Duck Confit, or try the newest item on the menu – the Lobster Thermidor ($68++), grilled to perfection and serves two.

5 Purvis Street, #01-04, Singapore 188584

Tel: 6333-3121

Operating hours: Noon—9.30pm daily

Website: saveur.sg

SOI 47 THAI FOOD

Craving for tangy Thai food? Soi 47, which started out as a humble eatery in Toa Payoh, also has a second outlet at King George’s Avenue (near Lavender MRT station). The crowd favourite dish, Steam Seabass with Thai Lime Sauce ($19) best represents the contrasing flavours in Thai cuisine with its sour and spicy notes with hints of garlic. Upon serving, a house-special zesty broth poured over the steamed fish keeps the dish warm throughout the meal.

The restaurant does not charge for GST and service charge – all prices on the menu are NETT.

47 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #01-130, Singapore 310047

Tel: 6266-4747

Operating hours: 11.30am—2.30pm and 5.30pm—10pm daily

111 King’s George Avenue, Singapore 208559

Tel: 6255-4747

Operating hours: 11.30am—2.30pm and 5.30pm—10pm daily

Reservations hotline: 9647-4747

Website: www.facebook.com/soi47thaifood

WOODY FAMILY CAFE

Spice lovers, what better way to celebrate the Christmas season than with a Sambal Roasted Whole Turkey from Woody Family Cafe? Available for takeaway, the turkey gets its rich flavours from its seasoning, which uses 10 different ingredients from a sambal recipe handed down through generations of the Peranakan family.

Tom Yum Roasted Whole Turkey, another festive creation with a twist, will please those who love tangy and lemongrass flavours. Early bird orders before Dec 15 will enjoy an 18 per cent discount.

12F Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930

Tel: 6758-1185

Operating hours: Noon—midnight daily

Website: www.woodypubcafe.com.sg