Makan First: Treats across Singapore

MIKI KITCHEN

A gastronomical delight at the heart of Katong, Miki has been serving delectable local dishes for more than 30 years.

Go for the signature Miki Curry Fish Head. Freshly steamed and served in a special home-made rich and aromatic curry, the dish comes with assorted vegetables. It is great on its own, or as a complement to other best-selling dishes such as the Aromatic Pork Rib, Miki Prawn Paste Chicken, and, Claypot Beancurd with Vegetables. You can also bring home the taste of Miki with its pre-packed Miki curry paste.

865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-127/128 Katong Shopping Centre, Singapore 438844

Tel: 6440-4913, 6440-1318

Operating Hours: 11am – 11pm, closed on alternate Tuesdays

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

You don’t have to travel far for authentic and affordable Penang food. Located at Aljunied, Penang Seafood Restaurant will impress you with its signature dishes such as the Penang Assam Laksa and Assam Fish Head.

Assam is the Malay word for tamarind, a commonly used ingredient for the broth to give it a sweet and sour punch. You will find that the flavour is rich but not too overpowering.

Do try their Volcano Roasted Chicken, which is marinated with over 10 special ingredients for 45 minutes, and charcoal-grilled for another 35 minutes, before it’s served in a moat of chicken soup containing Enoki and Shitake mushrooms, tofu, red dates, and, spinach.

32 Aljunied Rd, Singapore 389817

Tel: 6841-3002

Operating Hours: 11am – 12am daily

DM CHICKEN

Located a few minutes’ walk away from the Chinatown MRT station, DM Chicken recently introduced a two-in-one grill and hotpot buffet spread to appeal to meat and seafood lovers.

With over 60 dishes ranging from appetisers, BBQ meat, seafood, shabu-shabu meat, soup bases, surimi, and vegetables to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice.

The beef, mutton, and chicken mid-wings are coated in a secret marinade, which will leave you wanting another serving.

If it’s your first time visiting the eatery, you won’t go wrong with their signature soup bases such as the Mala soup, Pig Bone broth, Tangy Tomato soup, Fried Garopa Fish soup, and Kimchi soup.

DM Chicken

191B New Bridge Road, #03-00, Singapore 059423

Tel: 6909-2756

Operating Hours: 11.30am – 1am daily

SUM KEE FOOD

Originally featured as a special item, Sum Kee’s Spanish Pork Ribs gained so much popularity amongst its customers that it has since gotten a permanent spot on the menu.

Marinated for more than 12 hours and deep-fried until its skin is golden brown and crispy, the meat is tantalisingly juicy and tender.

Served in racks and drizzled with a sweet and tangy sauce, you will find yourself polishing off the meat.

A second outlet was opened in 2017 just opposite SuperBowl Jurong, so those of you living or working in the west of Singapore can consider heading there for a meal.

Sum Kee Food

2 Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108942

Tel: 6737-3233

Operating Hours: 11am – 2.30pm, 5pm – 11pm



19 Yung Ho Road, Singapore 619592

Tel: 6873-3069

Opening Hours: 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5pm – 10.30pm

JING HUA XIAO CHI

Founded in 1989, Jing Hua Xiao Chi has since become a local landmark at the heart of Neil Road for almost 30 years, dubbing themselves as “Singapore’s Original Dumpling House”.

It is famous for its juicy Xiao Long Bao (steamed pork dumplings) that took years to master. The generous filling mixed with a combination of homemade seasonings is a sure-hit with locals, expats and tourists.

Another dish, Pan-Fried Mixed Minced Meat and Seafood Dumplings, is also a crowd favourite that you should try. Be prepared for the long queues though!

Jing Hua Xiao Chi

The Original Shophouse

21 Neil Road

Tel: 6221-3060

Operating Hours: 11.30am – 3pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Bugis Village

159 Rochor Road

Tel: 6337-7601

Operating Hours: 11.30am – 3pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

LAO JIANG SUPERIOR SOUP老江一品汤

If you are craving for a warm bowl of comfort soup to fill your tummy after a long day, look no further than Lao Jiang Superior Soup.

Order the Signature Superior Soup for a generous serving of quality ingredients in a bowl, such as sliced abalone, fish balls, fish maw, fish sticks, minced meat, prawns, sliced meat and vegetables, and, slices of red grouper fish.

Boiled for more than six hours to bring out the natural sweetness and richness of the soup, you will definitely enjoy the soup even on its own.

Lao Jiang Superior Soup is offering a special promotion from 4th to 31st March 2019. Purchase two bowls of Signature Superior Soup and get a portion of crispy fried Fish Stick (worth $4) free. Terms and conditions apply.

LAO JIANG SUPERIOR SOUP老江一品汤

2 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599727

Tel: 6465-2660

Operating Hours: 11am – 12am

430 Upper Changi Rd, East Village Mall, #01-07, Singapore 486936

Tel: 6385-8937

Operating Hours: 10.30am – 9.30pm

681 Punggol Drive, Oasis Terraces, #01-42/43, Singapore 820681

Tel: 6244-0219

Operating Hours: 10.30am – 9.30pm

FONG YIT KAYA

FONG YIT KAYA

Start your day with a jar of Fong Yit Kaya’s Kayamila®, a creamy smooth coconut kaya spread that is full of delectable natural goodness and comes with four lip-smacking flavours.

A locally-made, 74-year-old traditional recipe that is passed down three generations, Kayamila® is made from the finest, natural ingredients and contains no preservatives, flavouring and artificial colouring. All Kayamila®’s products are gum and pectin free, and, made with real fruit juices.

#NotFromConcentrates.

Partner retailer stores: Cold Storage, FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Mustafa Centre, Prime Supermarket and Sheng Siong.