Makan First: Treats across Singapore

Faai Di by Ka-Soh

There are many reasons to visit Jewel Changi Airport, and Bib Gourmand restaurant Ka-Soh is one of them.

Dating back to the 1930s, the heritage eatery has opened a new outlet in the shopping mall’s food court. Called Faai Di by Ka-Soh, the quick-service mini restaurant features the brand’s signature sliced fish noodle soup which is prepared with slow-cooked snakehead fish bones.

Enjoy this dish alongside other traditional favourites such as the crabmeat egg tofu and prawn paste chicken.

FAAI DI BY KA-SOH

78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-238-40, Jewel Changi Airport (Five Spice), Singapore 819666

FrapasBar by Saveur

You don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic French fare. Saveur, known for its reasonably priced French food, has unveiled a new dining concept called FrapasBar.

Located in east and central Singapore, FrapasBar features a wide-ranging menu of tapas-style French dishes, from escargot on bone marrow to duck confit and rillettes dumplings.

Freshly shucked oysters are just $2 apiece. If you’re not sure where to start, opt for their experience sets for two at $60 and four at $90.

FRAPASBAR BY SAVEUR

2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35, Century Square, Singapore 529509

Tel: 6789-1121

2 Handy Road, #01-11/12, The Cathay, Singapore 229233

Tel: 6735-1141

Hawker Fast Food Restaurant

Launched by hawker veteran No Signboard Holdings, Hawker Fast Food Restaurant serves fast food with a unique Asian spin. Think Hainanese chicken rice burger and roti prata wrap.

One of their main highlights is the Signature Chilli Crab Bao, which features a breaded crab meat patty and chilli crab sauce.

From now till May 26, enjoy a free upsized order of large curly fries with any combo meal, and an additional order of Fried Winglets for just $2, at their Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

HAWKER FAST FOOD RESTAURANT

8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13E, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Tel: 6219-0161

1 Lower Kent Ridge Road, #04-19/20, One @ Kentridge, Singapore 119082

Tel: 6262-3843

78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-263, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Hock Hua Tonic

More than just a sweet treat, Manuka honey is prized for its health benefits.

Get your daily dose of this super food at Hock Hua Tonic, which sells Manukora Manuka honey sourced directly from the forests of New Zealand. The honey contains pure, natural compounds and undergoes delicate creaming procedures to obtain a smooth and rich texture.

Natural, fragrant and unique, each jar of Manukora Manuka honey is also tested for UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) to ensure stringent quality.

Find a Hock Hua Tonic store near you: www.hockhuatonic.com/stores-locator-en/hockhua-tonic-en/

Kampong Café @ BM

Starting out as a roti prata stall in Toa Payoh, Kampong Café @ BM now serves a wide-ranging menu of Chinese, Indian and Malay cuisine.

Tuck into local dishes such as beef rendang and sayur lodeh from their halal-certified kitchen. Or book the two-time winner of the RAS Epicurean Star Award in the Best Buffet Caterer category for one of your events.

Some unique catering services offered include live stations serving roti prata and chicken rice.

KAMPONG CAFÉ @ BM

3500 Bukit Merah Central, Sports Lifestyle Centre, Singapore 159838

Tel: 6100-3663

Lao Jiang Superior Soup

Lao Jiang Superior Soup is the place to be for delicious, wholesome soups that can be enjoyed by all.

Savour their Signature Superior Soup, a double-boiled broth filled with generous servings of fish maw and prawns, on top of sliced abalone and fish balls. Another must-try dish is their Chicken Soup, paired with Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence of Chicken for added nourishment.

Redeem a free packet of beetroot essence when you order both dishes on May 12.

LAO JIANG SUPERIOR SOUP

2 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599727

Tel: 6465-2660

430 Upper Changi Road, #01-07, Singapore 486936

Tel: 6385-8937

681 Punggol Drive, #01-42/43, Singapore 820681

Tel: 6244-0219

Little Green Bee

A new type of honey is raising a buzz. Harvested from stingless bees, Trigona honey is said to be more nutritious than ordinary honey, and packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Add a sweet touch to your family’s diet with Little Green Bee’s Trigona honey products, which range from honey enriched with probiotics to postbiotic beverages infused with American ginseng and Cordyceps.

Each jar of honey boasts a creamy texture and a sweet, tangy taste.

LITTLE GREEN BEE

865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-06, Singapore 437844

Tel: 9338-4545

Little Sheep Hot Pot

Make the most of your lunch hour at Little Sheep Hot Pot, which is offering a deliciously affordable set lunch deal from now till 28 June.

For just $15.80, indulge in a sumptuous feast of 18 hotpot dishes – luncheon meat, meatball, and potato to name a few – and a choice of the restaurant’s signature lamb, Kurobuta pork or US beef platter. Only available on weekdays from 11am to 3pm, this lunchtime promotion includes one complimentary drink.

LITTLE SHEEP HOT POT

1 Fullerton Road, #01-05, One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

Tel: 6222-9959

Nissin

Seoul food? More like soul food. Instant noodle company Nissin has come up with yet another unique flavour, sure to excite K-Drama fans and instant food connoisseurs alike: Korean Army Stew-flavoured instant noodles.



That’s right; you can now slurp springy noodles cooked in a smoky, kimchi-flavoured soup, from the comfort of your home, while watching your favourite Korean television drama.

Available at major supermarkets across the island, each cup of noodles comes with egg, chicken, kimchi and green onion.

Saveur Group

They made their mark in Singapore’s food scene by offering French food at wallet-friendly prices.

Now, Saveur is making waves again with a brand-new menu that includes French classics like beouf en croute, stuffed with beef tenderloin, mushroom and foie gras, and bouillabaisse – a rich seafood stew packed with seabass and prawns in lobster bisque.

For the loyal fans, not to worry - the French food stalwart has kept their signature duck confit and Saveur pasta on its menu, with an updated recipe to the latter.

SAVEUR GROUP

5 Purvis Street, #01-04, Singapore 188584

Tel: 6333-3121

14 Scotts Road, #01-07B, Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

Tel: 6736-1121

The Three Peacocks

Nestled at the end of Port Road, The Three Peacocks is a restaurant that offers seafood fresh off the grill.

Get your fill of crustaceans in a live seafood barbecue buffet, which includes fresh prawns, clams and lobsters the size of your hand. Grills are set up beside tables so you can cook your seafood in an al fresco setting.

Meat lovers can opt for the restaurant’s brand-new meat buffet section that comes with a wide selection of premium ingredients like wagyu and Ibérico pork.

THE THREE PEACOCKS

8 Port Road, Singapore 117540

Tel: 6251-0213