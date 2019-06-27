Makan First: Treats across Singapore

FRAPASBAR

What do you get when you serve French cuisine in a tapas style?

You’ll find out when you head to FrapasBar at The Cathay. If this interesting fusion doesn't catch your attention, the bar also offers communal dining that Singaporeans of all ages will love.

Aside from the plethora of special French tapas, you can also try freshly shucked oysters ($2++) with a selection of cocktails ($9++).

Don’t miss out on the lunch specials, too. From 12pm till 5pm, you can get the rice bowls — from bowls of grilled chicken to steak and foie gras — stuffed with Japanese rice, poached egg, pickles and special sauce.

Fans of Saveur Signature Duck Confit and Saveur Pasta will be happy to know that FrapasBar serves these dishes too.

FRAPASBAR

2 Handy Road, #01-11/12, The Cathay, Singapore 229233

Tel: 6735-1141

LI FANG CONGEE

LI FANG CONGEE

Century egg, lean meat, shredded chicken, fish and prawn — these are common toppings in piping hot bowls of congee. You might aslso consider adding flame-seared Iberico pork collar to your bowl of classic comfort food.

Li Fang Congee has come up with a new way to enjoy the traditional rice porridge. Its new offer — Aburi Iberico Pork Collar Congee — marries the savoury texture and flavour of the slightly charred signature pork from Spain with the smooth and thick collagen-filled congee base. This tantalising combination will leave you asking for more.

Get your bowl of Aburi Iberico Pork Collar Congee only at Li Fang Congee’s Kinex outlet.

LI FANG CONGEE

270 Queen Street, #01-78, Albert Centre, Singapore 180270

11 Tanjong Katong Road, #B1-K9, Kinex, Singapore 437157

347 Jurong East Ave 1, #01-206, Yu Hua Hawker Centre, Singapore 600347

51 Yishun Ave 11, #01-25, Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Singapore 768867

Tel: 9634-8383

Facebook: facebook.com/lifangcongee

LITTLE GREEN BEE

LITTLE GREEN BEE

Step aside sugar, trigona honey is the new star in town.

Produced by stingless bees, trigona honey is said to have more anti-microbial properties than the one produced by honey bees. Including it in one’s diet may help in supporting your immune system and stimulating cell growth in the body.

Replace your spoonful of sugar with Little Green Bee’s trigona honey products.

LITTLE GREEN BEE

865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-06, Singapore 437844

Tel: 9338-4545

MEDIUMRARE

MEDIUMRARE

Meat lovers rejoice. At MediumRare, another restaurant under the Saveur Group, you can sink your teeth into reasonably priced premium grade steaks like the restaurant’s Flat Iron Steak ($18++) and T-Bone ($50++).

You can also order the prized Tomahawk ($30/pax for 5 pax) – perfect for sharing.

Each steak comes with two sides that complement every juicy bite of the iron-packed meat. Don’t shy away from MediumRare’s special sauces such as Mala and Black Bean which are created especially for local palates.

MEDIUMRARE

2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35, Century Square, Singapore 529509

Tel: 6789-1121

PENANG SEAFOOD

PENANG SEAFOOD

You don’t have to travel far for authentic and affordable Penang food. Located at Aljunied, Penang Seafood Restaurant will impress you with its signature dishes such as the Penang Assam Laksa and Assam Fish Head.

Assam is the Malay word for tamarind, a commonly used ingredient for the broth to give it a sweet and sour punch. You will find that the flavour is rich but not too overpowering.

Do try their Volcano Roasted Chicken, which is marinated with over 10 special ingredients for 45 minutes, and charcoal-grilled for another 35 minutes, before it’s served in a moat of chicken soup containing Enoki and Shitake mushrooms, tofu, red dates, and, spinach.

PENANG SEAFOOD

32 Aljunied Rd, Singapore 389817

Tel: 6841-3002

Operating hours: 11am – 12am daily

SAVEUR

SAVEUR

If you’re looking to devour authentic French cuisine, check out Saveur, the group that conceptualised FrapasBar and introduced French cuisine to Singapore.

Saveur is known for offering affordable French cuisine.

Diners can indulge in signature dishes like Beef En Croute, tenderloin baked in pastry and stuffed with mushroom duxelles and foie gras, and Bouillabaisse, which has a lobster bisque base mixed with squid, seabass, prawns and more.

Savour your Saveur meal with a specially curated selection of red and white wines for a dining experience to remember.

SAVEUR

5 Purvis Street, #01-04, Singapore 188584

Tel: 6333-3121

CHAO TA BEE HOON FROM SENG KEE BLACK CHICKEN HERBAL SOUP

SENG KEE BLACK CHICKEN HERBAL SOUP

Open from 11am till 4am the following day, Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup is the place to get your late night supper fix. The Chao Ta Bee Hoon is a must-try when you drop by.

Diners will enjoy every crunchy bite and be pleasantly surprised by the cacophony of delicious flavours from the tender ingredients within — ranging from strips of egg, prawns, fish cake, pork and bean sprouts.

Don’t forget to check out other tasty treats from Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup’s menu.

SENG KEE BLACK CHICKEN HERBAL SOUP

467/475/477 Changi Road, Singapore 419887

Tel: 6746-4089

TAN SER SENG HERBS RESTAURANT

TAN SER SENG HERBS RESTAURANT

Some of the best recipes survive generations.

For Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant, the family’s herbal soup stocks have been around for more than seven decades. From the signature Claypot Turtle Soup (starting at $24) to Cordyceps Chicken Soup ($13) and Ginseng Black Chicken Soup ($13), the restaurant’s herbal soup stocks are made daily using over 20 different kinds of Chinese herbs listed in a secret recipe.



Complete your meal with a bowl of yam rice ($1.60), vegetable in herbal sauce ($8), cucumber in vinaigrette ($5) or handmade prawn roll ($10) to make it a hearty one.

TAN SER SENG HERBS RESTAURANT

29 Lor Bachok, Singapore 387791

Tel: 6748-3953

Operating hours: 11am – 10pm daily

WANTON FU

WANTON FU

Whether you’re craving the crowd favourite or just looking for a filling meal, you can’t go wrong with a bowl of wanton mee. Along Jalan Besar, you’ll find a famous traditional wanton noodle place that gives the Singaporean staple a special kick.

Wanton Fu serves its signature springy noodles topped with home-made wantons, crispy fried pork lard and fried garlic. Those who like a little spice in their life will enjoy a dash of Wanton Fu’s in-house red hot chilli sauce with the meal.

What’s a wanton noodle bowl with no side dish? Choose from oyster sauce vegetables, boiled wantons, fried wantons and wanton soup among many other side dishes to complete your scrumptious meal. Like and share this Facebook post by Wanton Fu and get any regular-size side dish worth $3.50 for free when you dine in and spend a minimum of $10 from June 27 to July 31, 2019, 6pm till 10pm. The offer is limited to one redemption per table and is not valid with other discounts or promotions.

WANTON FU

ARC 380 Jalan Besar, #01-09, Singapore 209000

Tel: 6935-3072