Makan First: Treats across Singapore
Agogo Fresh
Durian season is here – and what better way to savour the king of fruits than to have them delivered right to your doorstep? Online grocer Agogo Fresh not only offers popular varieties of durian, but also boasts a wide range of fresh fruits and greens.
You can get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals with specially-curated fresh produce boxes or opt for vacuum-packed cut vegetables to save you time in the kitchen.
Enjoy free shipping with a minimum purchase of $50; delivery for durian is free when you spend at least $80.
AGOGO FRESH
Website: www.agogofresh.com
Facebook: @agogofreshglobal
E-mail: info@agogofresh.com
WhatsApp: 8933-4420
Cellarmaster Wines Singapore
Stock up on your favourite tipple while enjoying great savings with Cellarmaster Wines Singapore.
Until June 30, the wine distributor is offering a 55 per cent discount on selected wine labels such as Frescobaldi and Domaine Weinbach, as well as vintage wines like Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino.
Don’t miss exclusive offers on its Riedel decanters too, which are going for up to 50 per cent off.
What’s more, you get $10 off your first purchase if you sign up as a member. Enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of $200. Terms and conditions apply.
CELLARMASTER WINES SINGAPORE
Website: www.cmwines.com.sg
Facebook: @cellarmasterwinessingapore
E-mail: enquiries@cmwines.com.sg
WhatsApp: 8811-0472
Cookin1
Cooking is made easier with Cookin1, an online service that delivers pre-portioned fresh ingredients to your home, along with a recipe card so you can easily whip up delicious meals for your loved ones.
Meal kits range from Mala Fried Rice and Baked Tonkatsu to Vegan Miso Udon and Kong Bak Buns. Customers are given the option to order ala carte or to get a flexible subscription service.
With ingredients pre-portioned according to the recipes, Cookin1 also helps prevent food waste. Discover over 90 recipes with Cookin1 and get the confidence you need to be a budding master chef.
COOKIN1
Website: www.cookin1.com
Facebook: @cookin1one
Instagram: @cook.in.1
E-mail: enquiry@cookin1.com
WhatsApp: 8518-5002
Anjappar Indian Restaurant
Specialising in Chettinad cuisine, Anjappar Indian Restaurant has been in the business for more than 50 years with a presence of over 80 outlets worldwide, including three in Singapore.
The restaurant serves tandoori claypots, South Indian breads and crepes, North Indian curries and house specials like its chef’s handmade masala meals.
Order any Biriyani dish and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on takeaway.
ANJAPPAR INDIAN RESTAURANT
Locations: 76-78 Racecourse Road; 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate Shopping Mall #04-08; 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, The Signature #02-07
Website: www.anjappar.com.sg
Facebook: @AnjapparSingapre
Contact number: 6777-6777, 6296-5545
NOW Bakery
Treat yourself or gift your loved ones with NOW Bakery’s range of freshly baked goods with no artificial preservatives, colourings and flavourings. Its signature Blancmange, a cake roll stuffed with creamy milk pudding that has a smooth and light finish, comes in Gula Melaka Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla, Green Tea Red Bean and Black Sesame flavours.
Check out NOW Bakery’s other specialities, such as its moist Classique cakes and fluffy Hokkaido Cupcakes. Delivery, which comes with a non-woven tote bag, is available islandwide.
NOW BAKERY
Location: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Piazza #B2-22
Website: www.nowbakery.com.sg
Facebook and Instagram: @nowbakerysg
Ooh SG
Get your supply of mala-flavoured snacks from Ooh SG. The local food company has added two new products to their roster this year: Ooh MALA Peanuts ($3.90 for 150g) and Ooh MALA Green Peas ($5 for 100g). Top the new snacks on rice, noodles or salads for an added crunch or pair them with your favourite drink.
Ooh MALA Peanuts and other Ooh MALA products are available on the Ooh SG website, Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Amazon and foodpanda, as well as at Giant supermarkets and Cold Storage. Ooh MALA Green Peas is exclusively sold on the Ooh SG website, Shopee and Lazada.
OOH SG
Website: www.ooh.sg
Facebook and Instagram: @oohsg
