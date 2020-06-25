Makan First: Treats across Singapore

Agogo Fresh

AGOGO FRESH

Durian season is here – and what better way to savour the king of fruits than to have them delivered right to your doorstep? Online grocer Agogo Fresh not only offers popular varieties of durian, but also boasts a wide range of fresh fruits and greens.

You can get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals with specially-curated fresh produce boxes or opt for vacuum-packed cut vegetables to save you time in the kitchen.

Enjoy free shipping with a minimum purchase of $50; delivery for durian is free when you spend at least $80.



AGOGO FRESH

Website: www.agogofresh.com

Facebook: @agogofreshglobal

E-mail: info@agogofresh.com

WhatsApp: 8933-4420

Cellarmaster Wines Singapore

CELLARMASTER WINES SINGAPORE

Stock up on your favourite tipple while enjoying great savings with Cellarmaster Wines Singapore.

Until June 30, the wine distributor is offering a 55 per cent discount on selected wine labels such as Frescobaldi and Domaine Weinbach, as well as vintage wines like Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino.



Don’t miss exclusive offers on its Riedel decanters too, which are going for up to 50 per cent off.

What’s more, you get $10 off your first purchase if you sign up as a member. Enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of $200. Terms and conditions apply.



CELLARMASTER WINES SINGAPORE

Website: www.cmwines.com.sg

Facebook: @cellarmasterwinessingapore

E-mail: enquiries@cmwines.com.sg

WhatsApp: 8811-0472

Cookin1

COOKIN1

Cooking is made easier with Cookin1, an online service that delivers pre-portioned fresh ingredients to your home, along with a recipe card so you can easily whip up delicious meals for your loved ones.



Meal kits range from Mala Fried Rice and Baked Tonkatsu to Vegan Miso Udon and Kong Bak Buns. Customers are given the option to order ala carte or to get a flexible subscription service.

With ingredients pre-portioned according to the recipes, Cookin1 also helps prevent food waste. Discover over 90 recipes with Cookin1 and get the confidence you need to be a budding master chef.



COOKIN1

Website: www.cookin1.com

Facebook: @cookin1one

Instagram: @cook.in.1

E-mail: enquiry@cookin1.com

WhatsApp: 8518-5002

Anjappar Indian Restaurant

ANJAPPAR INDIAN RESTAURANT

Specialising in Chettinad cuisine, Anjappar Indian Restaurant has been in the business for more than 50 years with a presence of over 80 outlets worldwide, including three in Singapore.



The restaurant serves tandoori claypots, South Indian breads and crepes, North Indian curries and house specials like its chef’s handmade masala meals.

Order any Biriyani dish and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on takeaway.

ANJAPPAR INDIAN RESTAURANT

Locations: 76-78 Racecourse Road; 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate Shopping Mall #04-08; 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, The Signature #02-07

Website: www.anjappar.com.sg

Facebook: @AnjapparSingapre

Contact number: 6777-6777, 6296-5545

NOW Bakery

NOW BAKERY

Treat yourself or gift your loved ones with NOW Bakery’s range of freshly baked goods with no artificial preservatives, colourings and flavourings. Its signature Blancmange, a cake roll stuffed with creamy milk pudding that has a smooth and light finish, comes in Gula Melaka Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla, Green Tea Red Bean and Black Sesame flavours.



Check out NOW Bakery’s other specialities, such as its moist Classique cakes and fluffy Hokkaido Cupcakes. Delivery, which comes with a non-woven tote bag, is available islandwide.



NOW BAKERY

Location: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Piazza #B2-22

Website: www.nowbakery.com.sg

Facebook and Instagram: @nowbakerysg

Ooh SG

OOH SG

Get your supply of mala-flavoured snacks from Ooh SG. The local food company has added two new products to their roster this year: Ooh MALA Peanuts ($3.90 for 150g) and Ooh MALA Green Peas ($5 for 100g). Top the new snacks on rice, noodles or salads for an added crunch or pair them with your favourite drink.



Ooh MALA Peanuts and other Ooh MALA products are available on the Ooh SG website, Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Amazon and foodpanda, as well as at Giant supermarkets and Cold Storage. Ooh MALA Green Peas is exclusively sold on the Ooh SG website, Shopee and Lazada.



OOH SG

Website: www.ooh.sg

Facebook and Instagram: @oohsg