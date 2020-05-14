Makan First: Treats across Singapore delivered to you

Anjappar Indian Restaurant



ANJAPPAR INDIAN RESTAURANT

Established in Chennai in 1964, Anjappar Indian Restaurant specialises in Chetinaad cuisine which is a renowned fare in the Tamil Nadu repertoire.

If you are craving for authentic Indian food such as briyani, dosa, murtabak, then look no further. Check out its uniquely flavourful briyani served with special homemade masala with chicken or mutton gravy and onion raitha.

Take your pick from a wide selection of South Indian dishes and enjoy free islandwide food delivery to your home.

Website: anjappar.com.sg

Aroma Truffle & Co



AROMA TRUFFLE & CO

Created for the sophisticated palate, each piece of Aroma Truffle’s Black Summer Truffle Chips is richly coated with special spices and seasonings that bring out the flavour of premium black truffles.

The addictive gourmet snack comes in Original, Parmesan and Honey Dijon flavours. If you love the taste of black truffle, you may also enjoy other products such as Black Truffle Hot Sauce and Truffle Butter.

Enjoy a bundle deal when you purchase online. Get free delivery with a minimum spend of $30 with the promo code “30FREEDELIVERY”.

Website: aromatruffle.com/collections/all

Bootstrap Beverages

BOOTSTRAP BEVERAGES

Run by coffee geeks, this local speciality cold brew company works closely with over 30 family-run Balinese farms to brew and bottle fresh coffee daily.

Coffee beans are steeped for over 15 hours in room-temperature water to produce a refreshing, ultra-smooth brew. They carry a range of strong flavoured, honeyed and creamy brews and even artisanal herbal teas.

Enjoy an expertly crafted cold brew without stepping out the door with their delivery service.

Save an additional 25 per cent with the promo code “SUBNOW” at checkout.



Website: bootstrapbeverages.com

Cellarmaster Wines Singapore

CELLARMASTER WINES SINGAPORE

Let the professionals from Cellarmaster Wines Singapore deliver a “wine and glass” experience to your doorstep.

Till May 17, enjoy the New World Wines promotion with savings up to 45 per cent off wines from Dominique Portet, Klein Constantia, Penley Estate, Kanonkop, Cristom and Giesen Estate.

Elevate your wine drinking experience with crystal Riedel glassware at up to 30 per cent off.

Sign up as a member to enjoy $10 off your first purchase. Get free delivery with a minimum spend of $200.

Terms and conditions apply.

Website: www.cmwines.com.sg

Foster Foods

FOSTER FOODS

Palm Premium Corned Beef with Juices is made from premium quality beef from New Zealand.

The New Zealand-made corned beef is packed with chunks of meat and is not too salty – which makes it a versatile ingredient suitable for quick meals whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Have it fried, cooked in a stew or baked in an oven, Palm Corned Beef is a must-have in your pantry. Pick up your can of Palm Corned Beef from Foster Foods – and enjoy free delivery with purchases above $40.

Read here to find out how you can make a simple Palm Corned Beef w/ Slaw Sandwich.

Website: www.fosterfoods.sg

Facebook/Instagram: @fosterfoodsg

GudSht

GUDSHT

Delivering a warm fuzz to its customers with their homemade bottled cocktails, GudSht is the new kid on the block to check out. Their bestseller, Unicorn Barf tastes as magical as its namesake suggests.

Relax with Deeznuts after a long day, chase your favourite Netflix series with Sangrila Utama and have a home party with Keekapow and Rita’ Marga.

With each purchase, you get to participate in its #PayItForwardSG programme where you can send some GudSht cocktails to your family and friends at a discount.

Enjoy free delivery (to a maximum of two locations) for every $80 spent.



Website: www.gudsht.org

Kelly’s

KELLY'S

Made with top quality meat from Brazil and Denmark, Kelly’s Luncheon Hams are MSG-free with no artificial colour added and seasoned well to bring out its flavour.

Take your pick from four yummy variants – flavourful Bacon Bits, smoky BBQ, spicy Picante and Chicken Lyoner. Each can contains a 100g portion that’s ideal as a quick ready-to-eat dish.

Kelly’s Luncheon Hams are available at $1.85 per can from major supermarkets and online from Qoo10, Shopee and Lazada.

Website: www.kellys.com.sg

Yeo’s Curry Range

YEO HIAP SENG

With Yeo’s delicious chicken curry range, you can now enjoy savoury and tantalising home-cooked meals without any hassle.

Try the popular Premium Chicken Curry for irresistibly tender and succulent chunks of chicken meat in rich, fragrant and spicy curry sauce, or choose the Boneless Chicken Curry with Potatoes that requires no heating and can be enjoyed direct from the can.

Savour them on their own or pair them with rice, roti prata, noodles or bread. Available from major supermarkets, minimarts and convenience stores, while stocks last.

Website: www.yeos.com.sg