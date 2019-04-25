Make Mother's Day even sweeter with Tesco desserts from FairPrice

With Mother's Day just around the corner, why not show your appreciation by hosting a tea party for her?

Organising this will require the right ingredients and a sprinkling of love.

From delectable cakes and ice cream to fresh fruits and more, selected FairPrice stores offer a range of desserts as well as some savoury bites that are perfect for the occasion - and suitable for vegetarians too.

With three layers of soft sponge separated by smooth airy vanilla cream mousse and sweet strawberry sauce and topped with juicy strawberries, the Tesco Frozen Gateau - Strawberry (375g, $8.95) is a firm family favourite that serves five and defrosts in two hours.

The flavours do not just end there. The Tesco Frozen Gateau - Double Chocolate (350g, $10.50) is a soft chocolate sponge triple layered with gooey chocolate sauce and covered in a creamy chocolate cream mousse, finished with dark and white chocolate curls.

Perfect as an after-dinner treat to share with the family, it also serves five and defrosts in two hours.

If you are craving something lighter but just as yummy, the Tesco Dairy Ice Cream - Salted Caramel (3's x 90ml, $8.55) is a mildly salty salted caramel dairy ice cream covered with sticky salted caramel sauce and coated in real Belgian milk chocolate, finished with crunchy salted caramel pieces.

With every bite, the thick layer of Belgian milk chocolate melts and with the sauce and premium ice cream, creates the perfect combination that will delight your tastebuds.

Top it all off with the Tesco Frozen Raspberries (350g, $8.95) and Tesco Frozen Blueberries (350g, $8.95), carefully handpicked and frozen by growers within hours to preserve them at the peak of their freshness.

To make the most of these products, place a scoop of ice cream atop a warm slice of gateau and add a sprinkle of berries for an amazing contrasting mouth-feel.

Savoury snacks can also be on the menu, like bite-sized sandwiches filled with butter and cheese. The Tesco Organic Butter - Unsalted (250g, $7.90) is made with 100 per cent British milk that came from cows that are free to graze on a grass-rich diet.

HAND-SELECTED

The Tesco British Cheddar - Assorted (460g, $13.90) is hand-selected and made from 100 per cent British milk and available in Mild, Medium, Mature and Extra Mature.

The younger ones in the family will also lap up the Tesco All Butter Short Bread Fingers (210g, $4.75), an all-butter Scottish shortbread baked according to a traditional recipe, boasting buttery crumble and a rich flavour that melts in your mouth.

Crunchy and cheesy, Tesco Curlys Cheese (70g, $2.50) is another classic munchie packed with flavour and crunch.

So make this Mother's Day celebration the sweetest one yet with FairPrice.