Meal prep gets easier, healthier with FairPrice housebrand products

When it comes to meal prep that is convenient, affordable yet still casts an eye on healthy eating, count on FairPrice's housebrand products to help you start your day right.

Rise and shine to FairPrice Low GI Bread (400g, $2.70), which not only contains whole grains but is also low in sugar.

The glycemic index (GI) measures the impact of a carbohydrate food on blood glucose and it uses a scale from one to 100 to rank carbohydrate foods based on how quickly and how much they raise blood glucose after eating.

A multigrain blend that consists of raw ingredients such as flaxseed, purple wheat flakes, corn grit, rye flakes, quinoa, millet and rolled oats, the bread's freshness is guaranteed with an estimated shelf life of three days, including the day of delivery.

Studies have shown that eating too much foods which are high in GI cause repeated spikes in blood glucose, which can lead to an increased risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and colorectal cancer. For persons with diabetes, eating lower GI foods helps to control blood glucose levels and improve weight loss.

Give your bread some flavour by spreading FairPrice Nonya Kaya (410g, $4.10) over it.

A coconut egg jam, it is widely enjoyed as a spread over toasted bread, soft buns and as a cake filling or topping.

The jam has a creamy and smooth texture and is made primarily with coconut milk and eggs, subtly flavoured with pandan leaves and sweetened with sugar.

If you prefer something more substantial in the mornings, opt for FairPrice Rolled Oats (1kg, $4.75), a Healthier Choice Symbol (HCS) product from Australia that is lower in sodium.

Trans fat free and naturally cholesterol free, it is made of 100 per cent wholegrains and is high in dietary fibre.

With one in four Singaporeans suffering from chronic constipation, fibre is a definite must for one's diet as it is the magic formula for clockwork regular bowel movements.

Rolled oats take longer to chew, thus slowing down one's food intake.

Furthermore, both soluble and insoluble fibre can help you maintain a healthy weight as the bulk from fibre keeps you feeling full for longer and prevents overeating.

It is also good news for those managing diabetes.

Soluble fibre in foods slows down the release of sugars into the bloodstream, thus preventing blood sugar levels from spiking and resulting in a more constant blood sugar level.

Drizzle some FairPrice 100% Pure Honey (500g, $5.50) over it. It is a delicately sweet honey which contains no additives, flavourings or colourings.The product of Hungary is harvested from apiaries in the countryside and is rich in character.

Throw in some naturally cholesterol and trans fat free FairPrice Baked Almonds (150g, $4.95), which features the HCS as it is lower in sodium, for an extra punch of crunch.

Trans fat raises LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels, thus increasing the risk of heart disease.

It is formed when vegetable oils undergo hydrogenation, an industrial process that hardens liquid oil to produce fats like hard margarine and shortening.

Complete your breakfast with FairPrice Yabukita 100% Pure Green Tea (50s x 2g, $5.45).

Made from 100 per cent pure green tea from Japan, the well-known Yabukita green tea leaves are cut into small pieces and packed into tea bags.

The tea has no extracts or added colourings and is famous for its strong fragrance and flavour.

It is produced together with a Japanese tea manufacturer in Shizuoka prefecture that is halal-certified by the Japan Muslim Association and Food Safety System Certification 22000.

When the mid-day munchies hit, remain guilt-free by dipping your FairPrice Low GI Bread into FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil (500ml, $8.20) for a Healthier Choice combo.

Carefully sourced and gently pressed from premium olives in Italy, it has an aroma and unique flavour which complements and enhances the natural flavours of salads, pastas and vegetable dishes.

The product of Italy not only has a rich and fruity flavour, it is also naturally free of cholesterol and high in monounsaturated fats, and contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

And when it comes to hearty yet healthier meals for the rest of the day, you cannot go wrong with making FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice (5kg, $11.20) your kitchen staple.

It is not only sodium free and cholesterol free, it also contains vitamin B1 and dietary fibre.

With its bran and germ intact, it is a whole grain which has a higher nutritional value (higher in vitamins, minerals and fibre).

Possessing a nutty flavour and a chewy texture when cooked, it contains almost five times the fibre and two times the iron of white rice.

In addition, it is also beneficial to health as it may lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers and even help in weight management.