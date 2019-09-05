Mix it up with tasty, healthy Majans snacks at FairPrice

Spice up your snacking routine and let your taste buds embark on a tantalising adventure with Majans' Bhuja and Infuzions ranges.

Exclusively imported by FairPrice, the Australian family-owned business with more than 50 years of history produces tasty, healthy snacks that are enjoyed across Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The magic is in the mix.

Both ranges are vegetarian-friendly and certified gluten-free, with no artificial colours and flavours, preservatives or MSG.

Explore bold flavours and texture combinations that make munching moments more exciting with Bhuja Original Mix ($4.50, 200g).

Delight in the aromatic spices as they play against a marvellous mix of wholesome crunchy nibbles, garden peas, peanuts and juicy sultanas that is sure to make your taste buds do a double take.

It is made in Australia from at least 35 per cent of Australian ingredients. It also comes in three other variants with different ingredients.

The Bhuja Nut Mix ($4.50, 150g), which is made from at least 25 per cent of Australian ingredients, features aromatic spices sprinkled over a wholesome nut medley that contrasts deliciously with crunchy nibbles and garden peas.

If you prefer a spicier option, Bhuja Hot Mix ($4.50, 150g) will do the job.

Vibrant aromatic spices like turmeric and cumin infused with the finest chilli provide contrast with lemon, a combination that is sure to fire up your taste buds.

Sit back and enjoy that kick of heat to peanuts and crunchy chips crafted from yellow peas.

For a uniquealternative, try the Bhuja Beer Mix ($4.50, 160g), which contains roasted corns and potato crunchers, making it more irresistible.

DISTINCTIVE

Fragrant spices mingle with peanuts and crispy noodles for a crunchy contrast that is deliciously distinctive.

Or take the leap with the Bhuja Deli Style Peanuts Grain Twists & Almonds with Sauteed Garlic & Chilli ($5.95, 140g).

Behind every bite of the Bhuja Deli Range lies a story rich in wholesome ingredients and adventurous flavours.

It is made from at least 65 per cent Australian ingredients and contains no artificial colours or flavours.

Savour the marriage of sauteed garlic and chilli lightly dusted over a mouthwatering mix of crispy peanuts, crunchy ancient grain twists and almonds.

It get even more interesting with Majans' Infuzions range, where people of all ages can indulge in a cuisine-inspired, light yet wonderfully crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth blend of flavours - with less than 100 calories a serving .

The Infuzions Potato Mix - Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour ($4.50, 110g) is a spicy-sweet crunchy mix of potato shapes that gives you a mouth-watering fusion of culinary flavours and blend of exotic, aromatic spices in every delightful light bite.

The classic Infuzions Mac & Cheese - Cheddar Cheese Flavour ($4.50, 110g) will unearth a true culinary surprise, with creamy cheddar cheese smoothly coated on macaroni potato chips.

Take the opportunity to also savour Infuzions Veggie Straws - Sour Cream and Herb ($4.50, 110g).

It blends smooth sour cream and herb with flavours of spinach, tomato and potato in every satisfying bite.

If you crave something tangier, Infuzions Prawn Crackers - BBQ Rib Flavour ($4.50, 110g) might just be up your alley because the deep smokiness of rich paprika contrasts with the mild, sweet finish of barbecue sauce - all wrapped up in a classic prawn cracker crunch.