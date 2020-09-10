Mooncake picks from Carlton Hotel Singapore

Two new flavours on offer are the Mini Baked Custard Mooncake and the Mini Black Forest Snowskin Mooncake (above, $72.75).

Whenever the Mid-Autumn Festival comes around, it means it's time to try new mooncakes from Carlton Hotel Singapore.

Every year, the hotel comes up with exciting new flavours, and this year is no exception with two newcomers.

The Mini Baked Custard Mooncake ($69.30) is a reinterpretation of Wah Lok's popular Custard Bun.

Baked to a golden-brown hue, the tinge of savoury salted egg yolk perfectly complements the sweet custard.

Also new is the Mini Black Forest Snowskin Mooncake ($72.75), made with a base of Valrhona Chocolate. It comes with fresh cherry pieces and the zest from the cherry ganache.

Of course, the classics are still crowd-pleasers and always an easy gift for any occasion, such as the signature Mini Walnut Moontart with Egg Yolk ($71.65), or perennial favourites like the Mini "Mao Shan Wang" Durian Snowskin ($78.50).

With well-being on all our minds at the moment, Carlton Hotel Singapore has responded with healthier, low sugar options.

There is a low sugar version of the Mini Walnut Moontart ($69.30), sans egg yolk for a guilt-free indulgence.

There is also the low sugar White Lotus Paste Mooncakes ($73.90), which features the best of both worlds because it boasts the traditional flavours but with less sugar to worry about.

Another healthy option is the Traditional Mixed Nuts Mooncake ($78.50), combining the nutrients of nuts and seeds with tangerine and winter melon.

These mooncakes are now available via www.signatures.carltonhotel.sg, or you can call 6349-1292 or visit Carlton Hotel Singapore till Oct 1 to purchase.

Do check with the hotel about its credit card promotions because you could get up to 30 per cent off for big orders.

There is free local delivery for orders of 50 boxes or more to one location. A surcharge of $64.20 (with GST) per location applies for orders below 50 boxes.