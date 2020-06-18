More discounts for Plus!, NTUC Union members at FairPrice

With grocery runs becoming more frequent as we spend more time at home, FairPrice is extending more savings to shoppers during these challenging times with its Union Deals.

Launching today and running for four weeks till July 15, the campaign offers 50 per cent off a new set of eight items every Thursday to Plus! and NTUC Union members exclusively.

Lower-income customers and the elderly will benefit most from the promotions, but FairPrice also aims to cater to the needs of a growing middle class, offering both access and value during this period.

Take the opportunity to grab the New Zealand Royal Gala Apples 800g for $2.60 a bag (usual price $5.20).

With the fruit's impressive nutritional benefits, it is a great substitute for unhealthy snacks.

For that morning burst of energy, an afternoon pick-me-up or between Zoom meetings, stock up on Owl 3-In-1 Instant Coffee that comes in regular (25 + 5 x 20g) and strong (20 + 5 x 20g).

It is characterised by an authentic local taste, created by carefully blending coffee, non-dairy creamer and sugar. And now, it is a steal at just $2.25 a pack (usual price $4.50).

If you cannot get enough of carbs, opt for the Olivoila Spaghetti Classic 500g at just $1.20 a pack (usual price $2.40).

Suitable for any occasion, convenient and easy to cook, this should be a must-have staple in your pantry.

SPICE UP YOUR MEALS

If you are looking for condiments to spice up your meals, try the Lee Kum Kee Seafood XO Sauce 210g at $7.95 a bottle (usual price $15.90).

It is excellent with stir-fry dishes, especially rice, noodles, tofu and seafood.

It will come in handy for those of you who are cooking more at home and need to whip up mealsquickly.

In addition, NTUC Union and Plus! members get to earn LinkPoints even when purchasing the Union Deals.

For every dollar spent, earn two points with a minimum spend of $20 in-store.

For every 150 points accumulated, redeem $1 in-store.

Remember to pick up some purchase-with-purchase items which can be up to 25 per cent off (with a minimum spend of $25).

Senior discounts are also applicable on the Union Deals.

On Mondays, there is a 3 per cent Pioneer Discount Scheme. Pioneer Generation cardholders must be present to show their Pioneer Generation card.

On Tuesdays, there is a 2 per cent Seniors Discount Scheme. Senior shoppers aged 60 and above must be present to show their NRIC.

On Wednesdays, there is a 3 per cent Pioneer and Merdeka Discount Scheme. Pioneer and Merdeka Generation cardholders must be present to show their Pioneer or Merdeka Generation cards.

Cheers to these beers from Hokkaido

Looking to unwind after a stressful day with a drink in hand?

If enjoying an ice-cold beer on your couch sounds like heaven to you, check out the new range of Abashiri Beer from Cheers, which is going for $7.90 a bottle (usual price $8.90) from now till July 31.

Produced by a craft beer manufacturer in Hokkaido, this range not only tastes good but is also aesthetically pleasing, with unique colours derived from natural ingredients.

You can even use them to mix yourself an Insta-worthy cocktail.

It comes in five variants to cater to different flavour preferences, from a dark stout to an easy-to-drink beer with fruity notes.

The Abashiri Premium is a well-balanced beer with a fruity flavour and rich aftertaste for those who like pale ale-style beer. It is made from malt that is roasted by the manufacturer in-house with its own recipe to bring out the flavour of the malt.

If you prefer a premium stout with the rich taste of caramelised malt, select the Kangoku no Kuro stout, which is brewed from five varieties of malt.

For fruit beer lovers, the Outou no Shizuku beer should hit the spot. Flavoured with cherries harvested in Hokkaido, it boasts a sweet and sour taste with minimal bitterness.

Alternatively, you can also go for the green-tinged Shiretoko Draft , which has a clean tea-like flavour reminiscent of the smells of spring in Hokkaido.

And for a true end-of-the-workday cool-down, Ryuhyou Draft will do the trick. It is made using water from drift ice that floats to Hokkaido from the Sea of Okhotsk, a part of the North Pacific Ocean that runs between Japan and Russia, imbuing the beer with a light and refreshing taste.