More meal choices at your fingertips for delivery this month

As we head towards the midway point of our (hopefully) month-long circuit breaker, more eateries are ready to deliver during a time when staying home as much as possible to stop the spread of Covid-19 is required.

But there is no need to be deprived of good food, thanks to delivery services. So tip generously, support the food and beverage industry and enjoy your feast.

JUMBO GROUP

The Jumbo Group is offering discounts for all its restaurant brands.

Till May 4, get 20 per cent off takeaway orders if you call ahead or choose the pickup option online.

For deliveries till April 30, use the promo code ISLANDWIDE for 10 per cent off your first order from Jumbo Seafood (order.jumboseafood.com.sg), Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh (order.ngahsio.com), Zui Teochew Cuisine (order.zui-teochewcuisine.com) and Tsui Wah (shop.tsuiwah.com).

So if you plan ahead, you could get a good variety for lunch over a week, from zi char to traditional food to Hong Kong cha chaan teng favourites.

SOUP HOUSE

Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House will now deliver Indonesian treats to your home. The nasi kuning ($9.90) is good for those who want a bento-style lunch, but you can also get items such as Sop Buntut Oxtail Soup ($10.90) and Soto Mie Beef Noodle Soup ($8).

If you decide on self-collection, you get a 10 per cent discount. Go to its Facebook page for delivery details and menu.

TUK TUK CHA

Casual Thai cafe Tuk Tuk Cha is offering 20 per cent off signature mains for self pick-up orders at all stores. If you would rather they come to you, check GrabFood and Foodpanda.

JAG

If you are in the mood for something fancy, order from one Michelin-starred restaurant Jag.

The menu changes weekly, with a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Contact them via anant@restaurantjag.com to check on pricing and the items available.

DA PAOLO

Da Paolo Dempsey is offering its crowd-pleasing items, such as ready-to- bake Classic Margherita ($14.90) and Tiramisu (from $9.50), for delivery. You can order pastas and sauces too.

Visit www.dapaolo.com.sg to order. Free delivery is provided with a minimum purchase.

MOOSEHEAD

Edgy and still trendy restaurant Moosehead has launched its takeaway and delivery menu, with free delivery.

A lot of the favourites are there - roast cauliflower ($12), pork ragu tagliatelle ($18) and pistachio cake ($10). You can get the full menu on its Facebook page. To order, call or message 9833-4979.

GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

You do not need to be deprived of your share of durian desserts from Goodwood Park Hotel during this period as it is offering items such as D24 Mousse Cake (from $14) and D24 Party Squares ($80 for 1 kg).

To order, call 6737-7411 or visit festivepromotions.goodwoodparkhotel.com.

PARIS BAGUETTE

You can get the newly launched Korean Soft breads (from $2.50) from Paris Baguette delivered, with 18 types to pick from. Go to www.parisbaguettesg.com to order. You can also get the two special options of 10 pre-selected breads for $20.

LeVeL33

Fancy some alcohol? If your drink of choice is beer, LeVeL33's popular Blond Lager and India Pale Ale are available from $6.50.

It has a delivery menu too, including house-made brewery burgers and cured meats. To order, message 8511-4613.

KFC

While KFC has a robust delivery network, it has also launched a contactless takeaway service.

Pre-order via the KFC Singapore app, select the contactless collection option, then pick a time and location to collect your order.

When you get to the outlet , it will be waiting for you on the table.