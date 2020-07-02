More savings await at FairPrice and Esso

Toblerone assorted 100g, which is going for $1.35 a pack (usual price $2.35).

Whether you are fuelling up to get back on the road or stocking up on groceries, get rewarded for your purchases at Esso and FairPrice, allowing you to enjoy discounts both ways.

From today till Aug 12, get a $2 Esso Synergy fuel voucher with a minimum spend of $50 at FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, Warehouse Club and Unity stores, or a $2 FairPrice discount voucher with a minimum gross fuel spend of $50 at Esso.

Redeem your vouchers by Aug 31, terms and conditions apply. Visit bit.ly/fpesso2020 for more information.

To celebrate this year's Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, FairPrice is also extending promotions to past and present national servicemen (NSmen) to thank them and honour their contributions to the nation.

From today till July 15, they simply have to present their SAF 11B or HomeTeamNS identification card or be in their SAF uniform to enjoy 50 per cent off this week's eight selected items - a discount that is exclusively for Plus! and NTUC Union members - at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Warehouse Club.

The items include premium products such as the New Moon Bird's Nest with White Fungus and Rock Sugar 6 x 150g at $19.90 a pack (usual price $39.80) and Imperial Abalone Gift Set Si Chuan Mala/Fragrant Spicy/Green Pepper Mala 2 x 170g at $9.40 a set (usual price $18.80).

If you are looking for something lighter, you cannot go wrong with Indomie Instant Noodles assorted at $9 a carton (usual price $18), Unibis Marie Biscuit 180g at 70 cents a pack (usual price $1.40), Harvest Fields China Lychee 800g at $3.20 a bag (usual price $6.40) and Cowhead Creamy Yogurt Drink Assorted 3 x 200ml at $2.10 a pack (usual price $4.20).

Take the opportunity to grab home essentials like cooking oil and toilet paper too, such as the SunLico Sunflower Oil 3 litre at $5.95 a bottle (usual price $11.90) and Premier 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue 12s at $3.35 per pack (usual price $6.70).

What's more, senior discounts are also applicable on the SAF Deals.

Pioneer Generation card holders get an additional 3 per cent discount on Mondays and Wednesdays, when Merdeka Generation card holders join the group in getting the discount.

On Tuesdays, shoppers aged 60 and above can show their NRIC to get an additional 2 per cent discount.

And with a minimum spend of $20, shoppers can earn at least 40 LinkPoints, or two LinkPoints for every dollar spent.

Redeem your accumulated LinkPoints at FairPrice stores, where 150 LinkPoints are equivalent to $1 off your purchase.

PURCHASE WITH PURCHASE

Do not forget to pick up some Purchase with Purchase products and enjoy up to 25 per cent off, with a minimum spend of $25.

For even more daily benefits at your neighbourhood FairPrice supermarket, look out for this week's value deals from today till July 8, such as the Toblerone assorted 100g, which is going for $1.35 a pack (usual price $2.35) and Munchy's Crackers Cream Cracker 300g at $1.70 a pack (usual price $2.30).

For more information and updates on weekly deals, visit bit.ly/FPNBH2020.