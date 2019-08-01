Makan

National Day bites

SHIOK SET.PHOTO: DELIVEROO, FURAMA CITY CENTRE, HOTEL FORT CANNING, DANCING CHEF
SUPPORT SINGAPORE.PHOTO: DELIVEROO, FURAMA CITY CENTRE, HOTEL FORT CANNING, DANCING CHEF
CHICK’N RICE.PHOTO: DELIVEROO, FURAMA CITY CENTRE, HOTEL FORT CANNING, DANCING CHEF
LEARN A RECIPE.PHOTO: DELIVEROO, FURAMA CITY CENTRE, HOTEL FORT CANNING, DANCING CHEF
Aug 01, 2019

SHIOK SET

The National Day Super Shiok Set ($26) is a great way to taste Burger King's new Laksa Burger and the Rendang Burger, and also get collectibles. This is available only through Deliveroo from Aug 8. There are only 130 sets available.

SUPPORT SINGAPORE

Furama Singapore is giving diners till end August a Singaporean farm-to-fork experience called Yours Locally. The Square @ Furama (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6468) offers an international spread from $80, while the buffet at halal-certified Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre, Tel: 6531-5366) starts from $58. And to celebrate National Day, you'll get a 54 per cent discount on those prices throughout the month.

CHICK'N RICE

This month, The Salon (Hotel Fort Canning, Tel: 6799-8809) serves the Singapura Chick'n Rice Set ($18). What makes it even more special is that the aromatics used in the rempah are all found in the Spice Garden at Fort Canning Park.

LEARN A RECIPE

Spend the National Day long weekend cooking up new recipes, such as Laksa Otah Kueh Salat and Tempeh Laksa Lodeh. Visit Dancing Chef's Facebook page for the recipes, then head for Cold Storage, Giant, FairPrice or Sheng Siong to buy the pastes at two for $5 (u sual price $2.85 each).

