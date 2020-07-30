National Day Bites
FLOSSY CRUNCH CHICKEN
KFC Singapore's Flossy Crunch Chicken (from $3.65) pairs spicy sweet chicken floss, fragrant curry and spices on fried chicken.
CHILLI CRAB BUN
Swee Choon (183-191 Jalan Besar, Tel: 6225-7788) has a new item fit for National Day.
The Lava Bun with Chilli Crab Filling (three for $8) comes with a crispy exterior and oozy crab meat stuffing.
It is available for dine-in and takeaway on sweechoon.oddle.me from Aug 3.
RED AND WHITE
Get patriotic with PrimaDeli's range of limited-edition National Day treats featuring lions and the national colours.
If you are planning a small gathering, get the red and white cupcakes (nine for $27). These vanilla and cinnamon treats will definitely set the tone.
CAKE FOR SINGAPORE
Celebrate the nation's 55th birthday with a cake. Conrad Centennial Singapore has a limited-edition Chendol Gula Melaka Mousse Cake ($35). It is available from Aug 1 to 9.
Call 6432-7483 or send a WhatsApp message to 8322-9876 to place your order with three days' notice.
