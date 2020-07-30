National Day Bites

FLOSSY CRUNCH CHICKEN

KFC Singapore's Flossy Crunch Chicken (from $3.65) pairs spicy sweet chicken floss, fragrant curry and spices on fried chicken.

PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

CHILLI CRAB BUN

Swee Choon (183-191 Jalan Besar, Tel: 6225-7788) has a new item fit for National Day.

The Lava Bun with Chilli Crab Filling (three for $8) comes with a crispy exterior and oozy crab meat stuffing.

It is available for dine-in and takeaway on sweechoon.oddle.me from Aug 3.

PHOTO: SWEE CHOON TIM SUM RESTAURANT

RED AND WHITE

Get patriotic with PrimaDeli's range of limited-edition National Day treats featuring lions and the national colours.

If you are planning a small gathering, get the red and white cupcakes (nine for $27). These vanilla and cinnamon treats will definitely set the tone.

PHOTO: PRIMADELI

CAKE FOR SINGAPORE

Celebrate the nation's 55th birthday with a cake. Conrad Centennial Singapore has a limited-edition Chendol Gula Melaka Mousse Cake ($35). It is available from Aug 1 to 9.

Call 6432-7483 or send a WhatsApp message to 8322-9876 to place your order with three days' notice.