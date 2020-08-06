National Day bites

ICONIC TREATS

In case you didn't know, 7-Eleven has brought back the best-selling Mr Softee Chendol ($1.50). This soft-serve is probably one of the store chain's most iconic products. Another classic returns today. The Chilli Crab Onigiri ($2.50), with crab meat and chilli crab paste, is now at all outlets. Both items are available while stocks last.

POPCORN SETS

This month, myEureka Singapore offers two celebratory gourmet popcorn sets for National Day. The sets - Iconic and Classic ($27.50 per set) - are available till Aug 31 at its physical stores and online via sg.eurekasnack.com/ourproducts. Get free delivery for orders above $60.

CHILLI CRAB XLB

Another popular item is back, thanks to National Day. Din Tai Fung's Steamed Chilli Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao ($7.50 for four) is on the menu again till Aug 31. It is hard to go wrong with the combination of crab meat and pork in a spicy crab-based broth. But it is a limited item, so get it quick.

ORCHID BREW

Tiger's limited-edition Tiger Orchid Brew is a great way to toast to National Day. The lager is enhanced by the infusion of orchids and has light floral notes with a touch of citrus. It is available as a 4-can pack ($11.70) at major supermarkets, convenience stores and online channels islandwide until Aug 31, while stocks last.