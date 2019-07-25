National Day eats that will make you shout Majulah

CHICK IN RICE BURGER

Potato Head Singapore (36 Keong Saik Road, Tel: 6327-1939) and the dog-friendly Three Buns Singapore (Robertson Quay, Tel: 6909-7838) are bringing back the Chick In Rice burger in honour of National Day ($19).

Selling from Aug 1 till they run out, the burger features sous vide chicken breast smothered in ginger and garlic, and a crisped slow-roasted spiced chicken thigh confit. It is then topped with a ginger mayo, chilli sauce and ginger jam.

CHICK IN RICE BURGER PHOTO : POTATO HEAD SINGAPORE

HOME FLAVOURS

Home, Truly is Ding Dong's National Day celebration.

On Aug 2 and 3, head chef Miller Mai collaborates with MasterChef Singapore contestants Zander Ng, Genevieve Lee and Aaron Wong.

Chef Mai will contribute snacks and desserts (a Mao Shan Wang dessert is on the menu), Lee will be cooking roasted duck, Ng will whip up otah-otah and Wong will serve samsui chicken.

The meal is at $100 a diner and you can book your seat through Chope.

HOME FLAVOURS PHOTO :

BICENTENNIAL DIM SUM

Yan (National Gallery Singapore, Tel: 6384-5585) is offering the National Day Special Dim Sum menu.

The highlight is the Pan-fried Singapore Chilli Crab Meat Bun ($9 for three pieces). Other items include Steamed Xiao Long Bao with Bak Kut Teh Stock (four for $5.80) and Deep-fried Mutton Satay Spring Roll ($6.80 for three).

BICENTENNIAL DIM SUM PHOTO: YAN RESTAURANT

BANDUNG KUEH LAPIS

Here is something that combines many things Singaporeans love to eat: Bandung, bubble tea pearls and kueh lapis.

The combination sounds scary, but when you taste the Bandung with Bubble Tea Pearl Kueh Lapis ($68), it works.

To order, visit The Terrace (Conrad Centennial Singapore, Level 1) or call 6432-7487.

BANDUNG KUEH LAPIS PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE

SATAY BUFFET

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's National Day tribute is A Soiree By The River at Town Restaurant (Tel: 6877-8911) from Aug 1 to 10.

The nightly buffet (from $59) will feature local grill favourites such as sambal stingray and barbecued king prawns, but the biggest draw is Chim's Sizzling Satay.

And just for this promotion, the Chim sisters are bringing back their pork satay, something they have not done for 20 years.

SATAY BUFFET PHOTO: FULLERTON HOTEL

FIREWORKS BY THE POOL

Book a table at Pan Pacific Singapore's Poolside Patio for the Aug 9 festivities.

The National Day Heritage Barbecue (left, from $78) features Asian and fusion dishes such as Crispy Softshell Crabs in Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce, Char-grilled Grass-fed Turmeric Lamb Cutlet Satay and Baked Salmon Otar.

Call 6826-8240 for reservation. The barbecue also runs on Aug 10.

FIREWORKS BY THE POOL PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

LOCAL FARMING

In August, Mercure Singapore on Stevenswill partner local urban farmers for a series of Saturday workshops (above).

On Aug 3, get educated on Starting Your Urban Garden.

Nurturing and Growing Your Urban Garden is scheduled for Aug 17, Composting 101 is on Aug 24 and the series ends with Let's Eat Real Fast Food on Aug 31.

Tickets are at $60 from cocreateonstevens.peatix.com.

LOCAL FARMING PHOTO: MERCURE SINGAPORE ON STEVENS

LOBSTER LAKSA

If you have yet to visit Jewel Changi Airport, now you have a reason.

Till Aug 10, Burger & Lobster Jewel is giving an intentional twist to a traditional staple. The restaurant is selling lobster laksa ($70) with whole, steamed lobsters sourced from Nova Scotia, Canada, served with the usual components of rice noodles, tofu and bean sprouts.

LOBSTER LAKSA PHOTO: BURGER & LOBSTER

SINGAPORE FUSION

Porta (Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Tel: 6593-8855) is offering a three-course Uniquely Singapore Menu ($58) on Aug 8 and 9.

Dishes you can opt for include the Truffle Rojak Salad, Black Pepper Crab Linguine and Char Siew Rib Eye Steak.

End the meal with either a Bandung Parfait (above) or a re- interpretation of Milo Dinosaur.

SINGAPORE FUSION PHOTO : PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

RENDANG BURGER

The Die Die Must Try menu from Hans Im Gluck runs till Aug 31 and features burgers and mocktails, with a local twist. The highlight is the Beef Rendang Burger ($16) with grass-fed beef patty topped with sweet caramelised onions and rendang sauce.

RENDANG BURGER PHOTO: HANS IM GLUCK