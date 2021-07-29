National Day Food FYI

PUFFS FOR FRONTLINERS

This National Day, pay tribute to front-line workers with the Singa Puffs from Old Chang Kee, available till Aug 31. The puffs ($3) are available for sponsorship and you can have them sent, for instance, to nurses, dormitory workers, or firefighters. There is no minimum order, so you can send one puff or 1,000. To order, visit www.oldchangkeecatering.

com or call 6555-0055. Delivery is free.

NASI LEMAK BURGER

Muslim-owned Burgs by Project Warung offers the Nasi Lemak burger ($5.60), a tasty way to spend Aug 9. You will get a fillet of deep-fried turmeric chicken, topped with cucumber slices, homemade sambal, ikan bilis and a fried egg. To order, go to https://order.projectburgs.com from tomorrow. The burger is available till Aug 31.

RENDANG SUB

In time for the country's 56th birthday, Subway has introduced its first local flavour pairing, available till Sept 28. You can get the Chicken Rendang sub (from $7.30) or Beef Rendang sub (from $7.90) and pair that with a pandan cookie (from $1.40). If you do not know what to add to your rendang sub, Subway recommends Old English cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mixed pepper and onion.

LUXE RAMEN

Pamper yourself on this stay-home National Day with a bowl of Luxe Ramen ($28) from Iko Restaurant & Bar (65 Neil Road). This comes with a half Boston lobster, prawn, scallop, bamboo shoot, egg and nori in seafood broth. There are other items on the ramen menu, so call 8866-5218 for the list.