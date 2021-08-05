National Day foodie deals

HAINANESE CHICKEN BURGER

This National Day, celebrate with McDonald's Singapore's limited-edition Crispy Hainanese Chicken Burger (from $6.60 a la carte, and from $8.30 for extra value meal), available from today.

The burger was developed together with local actor-host Ben Yeo and features a crispy chicken patty complemented by a hint of ginger sauce, garlic chilli sauce and dark sweet sauce. It is available after breakfast hours at all restaurants and Drive-Thru, as well as via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda, while stocks last.

ROYAL PUDDING

Paris Baguette has created two new Royal Pudding ($4.80 each) flavours for Singapore's 56th birthday - coconut (coconut pudding with gula melaka jelly) and lychee (raspberry lychee pudding with raspberry jelly). They are available at all Paris Baguette and Maison de PB outlets, as well as via GrabFood and www.parisbaguette.com.sg till Sept 14.

VEGAN MEALS

Vegan Singaporeans can spend National Day with treats from Green Common Singapore (VivoCity #01-169/170, Tel: 6513-5808). Till Aug 21, get a three-course plant-based rendition of local dishes as well as a special non-alcoholic version of the Singapore Sling. It is priced at $21.40 for takeaway orders and $23.54 on delivery platforms.

56% DISCOUNT

Famous Kitchen (Hong Heng Mansions, #01-01) is offering a 56 per cent discount on its National Day Specials, available till Aug 31. Try the Traditional Fish Head Curry in Claypot ($17, usually $38), Steamed Kampung Chicken in Basket ($13.50, usually $30), and Colonial-style Stewed Oxtail Soup ($25, usually $56). To order, call 8128-7900.