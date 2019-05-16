Natural sugars satisfy your sweet tooth without busting a gut

Sugar is often seen as the cause of weight gain. But it is not the sole cause of a bigger belly. Everything should be taken in moderation, so a surplus of anything will increase your overall calorie intake and in turn, increase your body fat.

There is no need to fear sugar as it is an essential part of your diet that gives you energy.

Natural sugars in grains, fruits and vegetables are hard to avoid. In fact, they should be welcomed due to their nutritional value.

What we should aim to steer clear of, however, is added sugar in food and drinks. If you have a sugar craving, satisfy your sweet tooth with these healthier options.

YOGURT

Packed with probiotics, it also contains a lot of protein and calcium. Don't go for sugary flavours and you are good to go.

POPCORN WITH HONEY

Popcorn is a popular diet food as it is a whole grain that will keep you full. Plus, the calorie count is low. To give the snack a sweet taste, all you need to do is drizzle a little honey. It is tasty, natural and healthier than adding chocolate or sugar.

DATES

Often used as a natural sweetener in baked goods and nutrient bars, dates are small but nutritious. They are full of fibre, antioxidants and other health-promoting qualities.

FRUITS

Those who follow a low-carb diet might fear fruits, but they provide important nutrients that your body needs.

Keep your sugar intake in check by having fruits that are lower in sugar, such as berries and watermelon.