Nestle branches out with plant-based burgers

Nestle is looking to take a bite of the fast-growing vegan foods market with a range of plant-based burgers, saying its recipes could compete for taste with traditional beef patties.

The world's biggest packaged foods group is trying to defend its place in consumers' shopping carts by making products healthier, with less salt and sugar, and by introducing ranges more in line with modern eating habits.

Demand for meat-free food is rising fast.

Last year's total US retail sales of plant-based meat substitutes grew more than 23 per cent to exceed US$760 million (S$1 billion), according to Nielsen sales data analysed by The Good Food Institute, a non-profit organisation promoting plant-based alternatives.

Food makers have said their latest offerings are tasty enough to tempt more meat eaters' palates.

"Many consumers recognise that less meat in their diet is good for them and for the planet, but plant-based meat alternatives often do not live up to their expectations," Nestle said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said its meat-free burgers - to be launched in European markets this month under the Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger brand and made from soya and wheat protein with beetroot, carrot and bell pepper extracts - tasted almost exactly like typical beef burgers.