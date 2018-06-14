New Pizza Hut Pan Pizza brings back slice of simple

Fast food restaurant chains and brands have come and gone, but one that has stood the test of time is Pizza Hut.

The US pizza brand, which first opened its doors here in 1981 with an outlet at Jalan Jelita, now has 60 outlets islandwide.

According to Pizza Hut Singapore's general manager Padmanabhan Rangappa, 56, the secret ingredient lies in constantly evolving with and embracing the changing landscape of the food and beverage industry.

About 40 per cent of its orders are placed through online platforms.

On how Pizza Hut stands out from its competitors, Mr Rangappa, who joined the company in February, told The New Paper:"We've put a lot of effort into digitising our services and businesses.

"I think we are more easily available than other pizza brands. We also focus a lot on the quality of food, and we spend a lot of time improving an already tasty and successful pizza."

He was speaking at the launch of Pizza Hut's Buffet Fiesta at Marina Square last week. It features unlimited slices of its new and improved Pan Pizza that boasts a crispier crust, improved signature sauce and toppings closer to the edge.

The 90-minute pizza buffet will be available at selected outlets each week from June 25 to Aug 26.

It is in line with Pizza Hut's new "Slice of Simple" campaign, which aims to bring back the simple pleasure of a slice of hot and delicious pizza in an increasingly complicated and overwhelming world of foodie fads and choices.

It boasts pocket-friendly prices too - adults pay $19.85 on weekdays and $22.20 on weekends, while children up to age 12 pay $12.80 on weekdays and $15.15 on weekends.

On how consumers' tastes have changed over the three decades he has been in the industry, Mr Rangappa said that food has "lost its simple touch" in recent years".

He added: "Even hawker food needs to be 'atas' (high class) and hipster. Globally, we are trying to find ways for customers to get back in touch with a food universally loved by young and old alike."

Looking forward, he hopes to continue improving outlets here to be able to support both delivery and full-seated dining service.

"You get a different experience enjoying your pizza in-store and getting it delivered to your home. Singapore has the best traits to encourage global innovation and the right infrastructure to offer both experiences to the masses," he said.