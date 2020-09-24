Newly renovated FairPrice Downtown East reopens with deals, carnival

As part of FairPrice Downtown East's re-opening, customers can enjoy amazing offers in-store, with up to 50 per cent off selected products.

Expect a bigger and better FairPrice Downtown East. It has just been fully renovated and offers a wider range of products for the whole family.

Keep a lookout for an increase in fresh produce, a variety of halal foods, frozen products, international brands and party needs (BBQ and swimwear).

What's more, the outlet now has a new Unity section in-store to meet your healthcare and wellness needs.

You can also drop by the ready-to-eat counters to enjoy cut fruits and cold-pressed juice. The hot deli serves warm roasted chicken and the sushi counter offers quick bites.

As part of FairPrice Downtown East's re-opening, customers can enjoy amazing offers in-store, with up to 50 per cent off selected products.

From today till Oct 21, purchase Kellogg's Fruit Cornflakes Assorted 300g to redeem a free Kellogg's vintage design cereal tin, or buy the Kellogg's Special K Assorted 300g to 385g to redeem a free Kellogg's Special K Blueberry 35g.

Snack lovers can also save 25 per cent on CC's Corn Chips Original/Tasty Cheese/Nacho Cheese 175g, now going for only $2.95 per pack.

A treat for those who love spicy stuff, one Bon Chili Spicy Chili Sprinkle 45g is $3, and you can get another pack free.

For your cooking needs, save 50 per cent on Neptune Gold Premium Blend Oil 5L, now priced at $9.95.

WINE RANGE

And unwind after a long day at work with Lindeman's Cawarra Cabernet Merlot/Chardonnay/Merlot/Shiraz Cabernet 750ml at only $14.90, a saving of 41 per cent. This wine range is easy to identify through the country labels.

Or sit back and watch a game of football with a can of beer without burning a hole in your pocket. Get the Carlsberg Green Label 18s x 320ml at $35.90 and save 16 per cent.

All promotional prices and free gifts are while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Don't miss out too on FairPrice Downtown East's Atrium Carnival happening from today till Sunday. In-store exclusive offers, games and prizes abound.

For instance, earn tokens with every $50 spent in a single receipt to play the claw machine (up to two tokens per customer) from noon to 8pm and stand a chance to win snacks, household items and Scan & Go discount promo codes.

Keep your little ones entertained as a balloon artist twists up inflatable animals they can take home on Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm.

Shopping for BBQ bundles and party needs?

Order FairPrice Downtown East's new BBQ bundle at https://www.fairprice.com.sg/promo/downtown-east/ or make a beeline for the store at E-Hub Downtown East from 8am to 11pm to browse its range of party needs and swimwear.

Even better, skip the checkout queue on your next grocery trip with Scan & Go, which sits within the FairPrice app and allows shoppers to conveniently pick products in-store, scan and pay in-app.

FairPrice Downtown East is the 13th FairPrice store with Scan & Go available, and more information can be found at http://bit.ly/fp-scanandgo

As an opening special, FairPrice Downtown East customers can get $2 off when they pay with the promo code SG2DTE on Scan & Go with a minimum spend of $20.

The promo code is while stocks last and valid for one-time use at FairPrice Downtown East till Dec 26.

Go smaller with Just Wine

Fancy a tipple or two at Wine O'Clock, yet dread the idea of being out with the crowd?

The newly launched Just Wine Australian varietals are now available in a smaller serving size of 187ml - perfect for your #Thirstday cravings.

Be assured you are buying only the best as Just Wine's range is selected after a blind-tasting comprising a dozen wines by a panel of experts headed by FairPrice's wine consultant Ch'ng Poh Tiong, vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards and regional chair for Decanter World Wine Awards.

Ideal for those with a lighter palate, Just Wine Sauvignon Blanc boasts a zesty, vibrant scent of grapefruit, and vivacious freshness from the first sip to a mouth-watering finish.

BEST PAIRINGS

It goes best with seafood, dim sum and canapes. You can pair it with a rich and moist fish like seabass.

The acidity of the wine will cut through and allow the flavours to shine.

Alternatively, Just Wine Cabernet Sauvignon's red elixir packs blueberries, cherries and capsicums.

With ripe and crisp tannins and a balanced, fresh finish, it is great for those who want heavier-tasting wines.

It's best paired with roasted and baked meats, steak, stew and casserole.

If you are craving for the ultimate kick, look no further than Just Wine Shiraz.

Ruby red in complexion with hints of violets, raspberries and dark cherries, the flavourful punch with spicy aftertaste is best paired with red meat, briyani and Chinese claypot rice.- TANYA TAN