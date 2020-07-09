Nice rice price with FairPrice Housebrand offerings

When it comes to providing the most dependable and widespread staple for all your home-cooked meals, FairPrice Housebrand's variety of white, healthy and specialty rice has got you covered.

Among the quality assortment of rice products - which are almost all 100 per cent whole kernel - there are two white rice options, FairPrice Jasmine Fragrant Rice and FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice, currently on Prize Freeze to get more bang for your buck.

Stock up on the FairPrice Jasmine Fragrant Rice 11kg ($14.30), which is grown and harvested in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam, one of the largest rice-growing regions in the world.

The high-grade quality rice is milled, processed and stored in a facility committed to maintaining professional standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

This type of rice has the lowest starch content, so do not worry about your grains being clumpy.

With a soft texture and aromatic flavour, the FairPrice Jasmine Fragrant Rice is the ideal choice for everyone's enjoyment.

If you choose to go for the FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice 2.5kg ($5.25), you will get to enjoy its superb quality grains made up of 80 per cent Thai Hom Mali rice and 20 per cent white rice.

The FairPrice Thai Hom Mali Superior Fragrant Rice may not be a Price Freeze item, but that should not stop you from appreciating this variant's unique sweet jasmine scent and smooth silky texture.

Certified by the Royal Thai government, it proudly bears the quality certification mark, a guarantee of the genuine fine rice quality.

If you prefer healthier options that are naturally cholesterol-free, grab the FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice which has a mild and chewy texture when cooked.

Containing vitamin B1 and dietary fibre, the nutrients in the rice are well preserved and provide higher wholegrain content, serving as a wholesome staple for your family.

Alternatively, get the FairPrice Thai Red Unpolished Rice, a special variety rice with a natural red hue containing vitamin B1, dietary fibre and iron.

A wholesome mixture of fragrant rice, and red and brown unpolished rice harvested from rice crops of the highest quality, the FairPrice Thai Rice Blend is higher in wholegrains and naturally low in fat.

For those interested in exploring non-mainstream flavours, get a taste of FairPrice Housebrand's specialty rice options, which are all naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free.

The authentically sumptuous, moist and fragrant FairPrice Japonica Premium Short Grain Rice is one of those offerings, and it is naturally trans fat-free.

It is a sweet-tasting, pearly white silken grain that gets very starchy and clumps together when cooked, so you can use the absorption or stove-top stir method to prepare dishes such as sushi, rice balls and rice pudding.

The FairPrice India Basmati Rice boasts dietary fibre, with its aromatic and fluffy extra long and slender white grains suitable for daily consumption or preparation of special dishes such as nasi briyani.

As for the FairPrice Koto Kome Australian Calrose Rice, it is a pearly white medium-grain rice with a soft texture that suits Asian and Mediterranean cuisine like bento, risotto, sushi and rice pudding.

Continue to be spoilt for choice with the Thai-produced FairPrice Glutinous Rice .

Its unique consistency gives it the distinction of being known as "sticky rice", making it ideal for a wide range of Asian dishes and desserts such as dumplings, sweet rice cakes, mango sticky rice and dim sum.

Last but not least, the FairPrice India Ponni Parboiled Rice is produced through a unique method of soaking, steaming and drying before milling.

This infuses some of the bran into the kernel, resulting in a slightly beige colour.

When cooked, it has an extra fluffy, firmer and separated texture, which is perfect for pilafs, side dishes and salads.

RECIPE FOR SUSHI RICE

(serves four to six)

INGREDIENTS

3 cups FairPrice Japonica Premium Short Grain Rice

3¼ cups water

1/3 cup rice vinegar

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

METHOD

1) After washing the Japonica rice, soak it in water for 30 minutes.

2) Then cook it in a rice cooker. Leave the rice for 15 minutes after it is cooked.

3) Prepare a sushi vinegar by mixing rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a saucepan.

4) Put the pan on low heat until the sugar and salt dissolve. Cool the vinegar mixture.

5) Spread the hot rice in a large non- metallic plate or bowl. It is best to use a wooden bowl as it helps the rice to cool quickly.

6) Sprinkle the vinegar mixture over the rice and fold the rice with a spatula.

7) Store the sushi rice at room temperature and cover with a damp cloth.

8) The rice is ready to be served.