ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Based on the Japanese traditional formula, the tonkotsu broth for the Yakibuta Tsukemen ($22.90) was kept at 60 deg C and the ramen at room temperature to maintain its elastic texture. It's like having a whole playground of flavours. Tasty and fun to eat."

Menya Musashi

83 Punggol Central, #01-24, Waterway Point

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The ayam penyet from Sri Bistari Changi Village at Chong Pang is delectable because the chilli paste is on point. The chicken is also quite tender and for $5, it is worth the trip if you don't stay around the area. Also, try their sambal beef fried rice if you're not up for ayam penyet. It's just as good."

Sri Bistari @ Chong Pang

105 Yishun Ring Road

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Remember their name because they have the best Indian rojak in the world. The fried coconut dough, fried prawn fritters, fried fish cake, fried paru (lungs), fried potatoes ($22)... Did I say they fry everything? Everything is fried to perfection and miraculously, it was not oily."

Al Mahboob Rojak

300 Tampines Avenue 5, #01-02, Income @ Tampines Junction

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"The stall is named after their dry chilli prawn noodles, but I'm partial to the soup version because I get more soup. If you are a fan of spice, you will enjoy the dry version with their secret chilli concoction - it's really popular. I ordered the small bowl ($3), but if you want pork ribs, go for the $4 option, or go all in and order the large for extra ribs and prawn."

Chung Cheng Chilli Mee

505 Beach Road, #01-59, Golden Mile Food Centre

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"This Swiss-owned restaurant bar specialises in fondue. You can score this plate of raclette for just $8 (usual price is $13) during Happy Hour. The combination of gherkin, pickled onion, small potato with roasted cheese is pure heaven.

"If you are a huge cheese lover, go for the free flow raclette at just $55. Goes well with their wide selection of wines."

Wine Universe Restaurant & Wine Bar