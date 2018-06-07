ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

"Less is best, something many forget when serving up comfort food like pizza. That is exactly what I found when I stumbled on this Prosciutto & Rocket Pizza ($19). The crust was light and fluffy, the base was not too overpowering and the rest was history because it ended up in my tummy."

Strong Flour 30 East Coast Road, #01-01 Katong V

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

"I think I developed teleportation powers after eating here.

"Surrounded by the chatter of Vietnamese locals, tucking into this huge, comforting bowl of Bun Bo Hue ($7) - spicy beef brisket rice vermicelli soup - under the moonlight, it really felt like I was in Vietnam.

"It is also one of the cheapest authentic Vietnamese pho joints I have found in Singapore. I highly recommend having the fried spring rolls and iced Vietnamese drip coffee too."

Little Vietnam 511 Guillemard Road, #01-25 Grandlink Square

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

"The amazing superfoods in the Acai Nut Bowl ($8.90) are served cold with a beautiful amount of banana, granola, nuts and cacao nibs. The location is right by the road so it is convenient."

An Acai Affair 101 East Coast Road

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

"The trademark vinegar flavour on the silky smooth noodles works perfectly with the meatballs and dried salted fish.

"It might be a little pricey ($4 to $6) for the serving size, but it is definitely worth a taste."

Teochew Minced Meat Noodle 590 Upper Thomson Road, #01-29 Semabwang Hill Food Centre

Cheryl Miles

"The Reddot Chicken Fagra ($13), seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns, was a delicious, fiery and tongue-numbing experience. My only wish was that they had thrown some drumsticks into the mix.

"Thankfully, the green spirulina beer at this locally owned microbrewery cooled my mouth down a bit, while giving these tasty wings an eerie glow."

RedDot BrewHouse@Dempsey 25A Dempsey Road #01-01