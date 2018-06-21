ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Charmaine Phua
ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!
Weekdays 8pm to midnight
"The texture, the wok hei, the flavours and the generous amounts of la la in this Signature Crispy La La Hor Fun keep me going back for more. The smallest portion ($17, $25 and $35) can stuff three big eaters, so grab your friends and make sure you have a sizeable group to feast with."
Yalong Bay
978 Toa Payoh North, #02-01
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Bombistik ($9.90) is the bomb indeed. I challenge anyone to put the whole delicious giant begedil ball of beef in your mouth - it will surely fill you up. I am going back for the soto-flavoured chicken version, Chikabom, next."
Kakak Kentang
FOMO Food Court, 38 Sultan Gate
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm
Saturdays 6am to 10am
"I am a repeat customer at this cosy Japanese bar because of these chicken wings. Priced at $6 for two sticks, it is perfectly charred on the outside but juicy and tender on the inside. It makes a perfect accompaniment to the garlic rice, which has a lovely hint of wok hei."
Big Sake Bar
302 Beach Road, #01-02
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Aburi Sake Karashi Maki ($13.80) is a classic seared salmon with spicy karashi sauce that is tangy and adds a good kick to the overall flavour. The texture is amped up with crab stick and grated bits of fresh cucumber. The place really transports you to Japan - you feel the authenticity in the service and food."
MoMoYa Japanese Restaurant
16 Jalan Pari Burong
Divian Nair
The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The Angelica Herbal Noodles ($7.90) taste as good as they sound. The vegetarian dish has more than 10 Chinese herbs infused in the soup, and it is not possible to feel unhealthy after you are done with it. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon after a long night out."
Greendot
80 Middle Road, Bugis Junction #01-71/72
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now