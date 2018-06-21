ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"The texture, the wok hei, the flavours and the generous amounts of la la in this Signature Crispy La La Hor Fun keep me going back for more. The smallest portion ($17, $25 and $35) can stuff three big eaters, so grab your friends and make sure you have a sizeable group to feast with."

Yalong Bay

978 Toa Payoh North, #02-01

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Bombistik ($9.90) is the bomb indeed. I challenge anyone to put the whole delicious giant begedil ball of beef in your mouth - it will surely fill you up. I am going back for the soto-flavoured chicken version, Chikabom, next."

Kakak Kentang

FOMO Food Court, 38 Sultan Gate

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"I am a repeat customer at this cosy Japanese bar because of these chicken wings. Priced at $6 for two sticks, it is perfectly charred on the outside but juicy and tender on the inside. It makes a perfect accompaniment to the garlic rice, which has a lovely hint of wok hei."

Big Sake Bar

302 Beach Road, #01-02

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Aburi Sake Karashi Maki ($13.80) is a classic seared salmon with spicy karashi sauce that is tangy and adds a good kick to the overall flavour. The texture is amped up with crab stick and grated bits of fresh cucumber. The place really transports you to Japan - you feel the authenticity in the service and food."

MoMoYa Japanese Restaurant

16 Jalan Pari Burong

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The Angelica Herbal Noodles ($7.90) taste as good as they sound. The vegetarian dish has more than 10 Chinese herbs infused in the soup, and it is not possible to feel unhealthy after you are done with it. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon after a long night out."

Greendot