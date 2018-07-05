ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Charmaine Phua
ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!
Weekdays 8pm to midnight
"My favourite Green Tea Bingsu ($13) comes with toppings of almonds, cashews, cornflakes, sweet red bean paste, green tea ice cream and some condensed milk on the side so you can customise the sweetness of the dessert. And it's massive enough for three people to share."
Bing Go Jung Korean Dessert House
102 Guillemard Road, #01-01
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This is the best hipster hawker centre I have never heard of. It's huge and has a variety of food, like this deluxe pork and hamburger bun with cheesy curly fries ($9.90) from Daburu. You will be back every week for the tender, delicious meats with freshly baked buns."
Daburu
110 Pasir Ris Central, #02-11, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre
Divian Nair
The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"If you're at this gem of a snack bar, you have to try the laksa and mee siam but most importantly, the popiah ($2) is to die for. The ingredients in this big fat roll of goodness blend so well together you'll be sure to 'ta pao' a few for friends and family once you're done with the first."
My Cosy Corner
587 Bukit Timah Road, #02-02, Coronation Shopping Plaza
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm
Saturdays 6am to 10am
"If you have a craving for pizza, do not waste the calories anywhere else. We ordered one white pizza and one red pizza. The Mascarpone ($26) had a heady drizzle of black truffle oil and lots of stringy mozzarella, while the tomato-based Pizza Diavola ($24) with salami and chilli was just divine. I don't like my pizza too doughy, but their crust is light and fluffy which makes it too easy to scarf down more than one piece."
Bella Pizza
30 Robertson Quay, #01-14, Riverside View
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Ladies, if he puts this yam ring ($39) on your finger, marry the man! It would mean that he is traditional, classy and yummy. The oldest Chinese restaurant in Singapore has managed to retain its old-school charm and flavours."
Spring Court
52-56 Upper Cross Street
