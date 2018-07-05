ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"My favourite Green Tea Bingsu ($13) comes with toppings of almonds, cashews, cornflakes, sweet red bean paste, green tea ice cream and some condensed milk on the side so you can customise the sweetness of the dessert. And it's massive enough for three people to share."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Bing Go Jung Korean Dessert House

102 Guillemard Road, #01-01

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This is the best hipster hawker centre I have never heard of. It's huge and has a variety of food, like this deluxe pork and hamburger bun with cheesy curly fries ($9.90) from Daburu. You will be back every week for the tender, delicious meats with freshly baked buns."

Daburu

110 Pasir Ris Central, #02-11, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"If you're at this gem of a snack bar, you have to try the laksa and mee siam but most importantly, the popiah ($2) is to die for. The ingredients in this big fat roll of goodness blend so well together you'll be sure to 'ta pao' a few for friends and family once you're done with the first."

My Cosy Corner

587 Bukit Timah Road, #02-02, Coronation Shopping Plaza

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"If you have a craving for pizza, do not waste the calories anywhere else. We ordered one white pizza and one red pizza. The Mascarpone ($26) had a heady drizzle of black truffle oil and lots of stringy mozzarella, while the tomato-based Pizza Diavola ($24) with salami and chilli was just divine. I don't like my pizza too doughy, but their crust is light and fluffy which makes it too easy to scarf down more than one piece."

Bella Pizza

30 Robertson Quay, #01-14, Riverside View

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Ladies, if he puts this yam ring ($39) on your finger, marry the man! It would mean that he is traditional, classy and yummy. The oldest Chinese restaurant in Singapore has managed to retain its old-school charm and flavours."

Spring Court

52-56 Upper Cross Street