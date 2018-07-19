ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"Seafood Soup sounds too minor a description for this bowl of magic. It has a mix of fresh prawns, slices of fish and huge chunks of minced meat, served in a broth with deep umami flavours. I ordered the $6 bowl, but you could also upsize it ($8 or $10), or even opt for crayfish and red grouper options if you feel like spoiling yourself."

Yan Ji Seafood Soup 51 Old Airport Road, Old Airport Road Food Centre, #01-122

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Forget chewing. These butter chicken hot pockets ($8) are deboned, deep-fried and then charred in a tandoor for your yummy pleasure. These Indian-inspired 'chicken wings' are what dreams are made of. Whatever that dip is, pour it all over me please."

Meatsmith Little India 21 Campbell Lane

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The most famous type of udon in Japan, sanuki udon is widely enjoyed for its perfectly al dente texture. Relish ribbons of beef or pork coated with the golden umami goodness of an onsen egg in the Sanuki Beef Onsen ($11.80).

"Slurp up the springy noodles in a simple, steaming hot bowl of shoyu soup stock."

Tamoya Udon 177 River Valley Road, Liang Court, #01-32

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"Be transported to France when you step into this quaint Parisian bistro. The eggs on my open-faced smoked salmon sandwich ($18) were perfectly scrambled and lightly seasoned with herbs.

"The star component in this tartine was the freshly-baked sourdough that was both soft and fluffy yet delightfully crunchy."

Cafe & Bar Gavroche 69 Tras Street

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"It might not look like the most presentable dish, but it is like regular bak chor mee on steroids.

"A large portion might set you back $8, but it is well worth it. The meatballs and wontons are delectable and the noodles nice and bouncy."

Tai Wah Pork Noodle 531A Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, #02-16