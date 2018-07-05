Pasar Organic offers fresh veggies at best value and quality
Fresh organic produce from FairPrice's label, Pasar Organic, adheres to stringent practices
Pasar Organic, FairPrice's housebrand label, offers more than 20 types of fresh organic vegetables - subject to seasonal availability - at best value and quality.
The local supermarket chain developed the NTUC FairPrice Organic Assurance Programme, Singapore's first organic quality assurance programme, to ensure that Pasar Organic produce adheres to stringent practices throughout the entire supply chain (from farm to store).
To ensure its integrity, Pasar Organic produce is independently audited by Agrifood Technologies and is also approved by the organic food certification body, Department of Agriculture, Thailand.
All Pasar Organic produce qualify for the Healthier Choice symbol and is available at 60 FairPrice stores.
AT FARMS
Pasar Organic produce is grown in well-selected and managed organic farms in Thailand, applying principles of organic agriculture.
Key organic assurance practices:
- Good water source, free from potential contamination
- All seeds and plant materials are non-genetically modified organisms and chemical-free
- Crop rotation to enhance the soil
- Use recycled vegetable waste as fertilisers
- Eco-friendly weed and pest management system
AT PROCESSING HOUSES
After harvesting, Pasar Organic produce is sent to the processing houses in Thailand for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitising using organic process permitted agents. Organic produce is isolated from non-organic produce and properly documented for product tracing.
Key organic assurance practices:
- Verify and record the source
- Dedicated packing facility
- Clean, disinfect and sanitise facilities using organic process permitted agents
- Segregate Pasar Organic produce from non-organic produce in sealed boxes
- Proper documentation for product bracing
AT STORAGE FACILITY AND POINT OF SALE
From the processing houses, Pasar Organic produce is delivered to NTUC FairPrice Fresh Food Distribution Centre for sorting and redistribution to the stores.
Key organic assurance practices:
- Check that the packaging is sealed
- Verify the condition and records of produce
- Segregate Pasar Organic produce from non-organic produce in sealed boxes
- Check that organic labels and packaging are intact upon arrival in stores
- Store and display Pasar Organic produce on dedicated shelves
Sweet corn
One of the finest sources of dietary fibre. Pick the best corn by looking out for plump and tightly packed kernels with a golden yellow gloss. Simply steam it to bring out its natural sweetness.
Baby bok choy
An excellent source of vitamins A, C and K as well as minerals such as calcium, iron and potassium. This mild-flavoured vegetable is best prepared as a stir-fried, braised or soup dish for a healthy diet.
Asparagus
Packs a wealth of nutrients including vitamins B and C, calcium and iron. Keep it fresh in the refrigerator by wrapping ends of stalks in wet paper towels and placing them in a plastic bag. Boil, stir-fry or grill.
Japanese cucumber
With few seeds, this thin-skinned cucumber is a versatile ingredient that is suitable for any recipe. It lends a refreshing flavour and adds crunch to sandwiches, sushi and many other dishes.
Cherry tomatoes
Rich in vitamins A and C, cherry tomatoes also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can decrease your risk of certain cancers. Intensely sweet, they are great on their own or for making salads and pasta sauces.
Okra
Better known as ladies' finger, it is a wonderful source of vitamins A, C, E, K and B complex besides iron, calcium and zinc. It complements other vegetables with its soft texture and delicate flavour. Stir-fry with sambal chilli or cook it with tamarind for a delectable dish. (See recipe below.)
FISH IN TAMARIND BROTH
(Low glycemic index recipe courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic's School of Applied Science)
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 400g Spanish mackerel, washed in tamarind salt water and then sliced
- 1 corn on the cob, washed and cut into 3cm thickness
- 100g Pasar Organic long beans, washed and cut into 5cm pieces
- 90g Pasar Organic ladies' fingers, washed and cut into 3cm pieces
- ½ large red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red chilli, cut into half
- 2cm piece of ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp FairPrice Sunflower Oil
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
For blending
- 5 shallots
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 20ml water
For the tamarind mix
- 1 litre water
- 60g tamarind paste
METHOD
1. Mix tamarind paste with 250ml of water together in a bowl.
2. Place shallots, garlic and water in a blender and blend till fine.
3. Heat oil in a pot. Stir-fry onion, chilli, ginger and blended ingredients for five minutes.
4. Add the remaining water, tamarind mix (seeds removed), corn, turmeric powder, sugar and salt into the pot. Simmer for 10 minutes.
5. Add fish, ladies' fingers and long beans. Allow to simmer for another five minutes.
6. Serve hot.
