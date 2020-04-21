Pre-order essentials from FairPrice Xpress for same-day pick-up

The pre-order service is available at five Esso FairPrice Xpress outlets.

During the current circuit breaker period, popping out to get our essentials quickly has never been more convenient than with FairPrice Xpress' new pre-order service.

From now to May 4, pre-order selected essentials via WhatsApp for same-day collection from 11am to 7pm.

Simply WhatsApp your order to Esso East Coast (9425-1128), Esso Yishun (8510-5288), Esso Lorong Chuan (9038-2745), Esso Jurong East (8695-6055) or Esso Upper Changi North (8124-9760) at least one hour before pick-up.

Card payments are to be made in the stores. For cash payments, orders will be brought to your car.

Purchase limits per customer are placed on rice (maximum 10kg), oil (maximum 5 litres), noodles/bee hoon (maximum two packs), canned food (maximum six cans), paper products (maximum two packs) and masks (maximum one box).