Prep for CNY parties with FairPrice

It is almost Chinese New Year and there are many things for us to look forward to - festive snacks, red packets and, of course, the long holiday weekend.

On the eve, one of Chinese New Year's most cherished traditions takes centre stage - reunion dinner. Many of us look forward to seeing family members and relatives tomorrow, as well as digging into the all- important meal.

Seafood, usually incorporated into yusheng and steamboat, is often served with the accompanying blessing of "nian nian you yu" (which translates to "may you always enjoy abundance").

Seafood items, such as Frozen Japanese Scallops, are harvested from the coastal regions of Japan.

Add in Shrimp Wonton from CP, made out of whole shrimp with no preservatives added, to further elevate the dishes. It is also halal-certified and a healthier choice for the whole family.

A hearty meal and festive celebration is not complete without drinks.

This long-time favourite will bring not just prosperity, but joy and cheer to the table as well.

Raise a toast with the blessing "jin yu man tang" (meaning "may your halls be filled with jade and gold"), which alludes to the golden colour of beer.

To cater to all tastes, FairPrice also stocks healthy and full-flavoured alternatives, such as the teas from Heaven and Earth Authentic Tea House.

Coming in a variety pack of 24 canned teas, partygoers can choose among Jin Ban, Da Hong Pao, Yin Hao or Ayataka Green Tea.

When raising a can for a toast, popular blessings are "bu bu gao sheng" and "sheng guan fa cai", both of which mean "may you obtain promotions of position".

