Prima Taste's Laksa Wholegrain LaMian named top instant noodle again

For the fifth year running, Prima Taste Singapore Laksa Wholegrain LaMian is No. 1 on the annual Top 10 Instant Noodles of All-Time list by instant noodle connoisseur The Ramen Rater.

It also placed Prima Taste Singapore Curry Wholegrain LaMian in sixth place, while the new Black Pepper Crab Flavoured LaMian debuts in 10th spot.

The Singapore brand is the only one with multiple placements on this year's list and has garnered a total of 19 placements in the rankings since 2013.

Made with 51 per cent super fine wholegrain flour, you can meet the daily recommended intake of wholegrain with just one serving of Laksa Wholegrain LaMian.

Boasting a firm bite and texture, on top of its nutritional benefits, the premium noodles are steamed and non-fried.

The three winning flavours from Prima Taste are available on www.primataste.com/ shop-online and at major supermarkets.