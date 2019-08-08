Quench your thirst with FairPrice's Life Asian Drinks

With warm and dry weather conditions to continue this month after a record dry July - daily temperatures to range between 26 deg C and 33 deg C and occasional haze in the coming weeks - staying hydrated is of paramount importance.

Quench your thirst and beat the heat with the newly launched Life Asian Drinks (480ml, $1.35) that is available in five flavours - Herbal Tea, Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberries, Red Date Tea, Red Sugar Cane and Water Chestnut Drink, and Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink - at FairPrice.

Packed and produced in Taiwan and halal-certified, the refreshing beverage is best served chilled.

What is more, it contains no preservatives, has no artificial colouring and is trans fat-free.

Fight the flu or cold with a bottle of authentic Herbal Tea that helps you stay hydrated.

Traditionally brewed with 100 per cent natural ingredients, the healthier choice product that is lower in sugar has a mild bitterness that is neither from artificial flavouring nor concentrate.

If you are looking for something more floral, the Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberries is right up your alley.

With a unique combination of goji berries and chrysanthemum, it is also brewed with a long-established recipe.

Using 100 per cent natural ingredients and whole chrysanthemum flowers instead of the dust, it does not contain any concentrate or artificial flavouring.

ZESTY

For a sweet and zesty flavour, try the Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink.

Specially blended to perfection, it contains vitamin C and is perfect for the sweltering August days.

If you are feeling under the weather, the nourishing Red Date Tea, which uses 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial colouring or concentrate, is a great beverage to strengthen the spleen and stomach. Red dates are touted as one of the most popular ingredients in Chinese health tonics, they nourish the blood and calm the mind.

Finally, be blown away by the Red Sugar Cane and Water Chestnut Drink, an all-time favourite thirst-quencher.

It is carefully prepared using 100 per cent natural ingredients sourced from southern central Taiwan.

Not made from concentrate, this is a healthier option for a cool pick-me-up on a muggy day.