Quick and nutritious

When it comes to crunch time, it can be tempting to forego a good meal or wolf down some snacks.

Catch yourself longing for home-cooked food but do not have time for meal prep?

If you need to step up your game while staying nourished, the FairPrice housebrand is the choice for you.

This year, FairPrice's housebrand celebrates 33 years of trusted quality since 1985.

Developed with the mission to moderate the cost of living in Singapore, the FairPrice housebrand has grown from a small range of daily essentials, such as staples (rice, bread, sugar and cooking oil) and paper products, to include more than 2,000 products.

The label now offers condiments, beverages, household cleansers, fresh produce and frozen foods that are on average 10 per cent to 15 per cent more affordable than market competitors.

All FairPrice housebrand food products come with nutrition labels, so you can be assured you are making an informed choice when it comes to your meals.

FairPrice works closely with the Health Promotion Board to develop products that meet the nutritional guidelines so that they qualify for the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Currently, more than 100 FairPrice housebrand products carry the Healthier Choice Symbol and more than 180 food products are halal.

Whenever possible, FairPrice has sought to remove or reduce trans fat content in its housebrand food products.

More than 200 of these products - including biscuits, instant noodles and butter - are trans fat free.

Get your daily dose of greens with FairPrice housebrand frozen Mixed Vegetables 400g ($2.35 a pack).

Chock-full of dietary fibre with no added salt, the pack carries the Healthier Choice Symbol, being lower in sodium.

Toss these naturally cholesterol-free carrots and corns with your fried rice and you are all good to go for lunch.

For the same price, FairPrice housebrand's frozen vegetables range also includes Garden Peas from New Zealand.

If you need a meat fix, try FairPrice housebrand's Pan Fry Satay 500g ($7.35 a pack).

Doused in gravy and seasoned with turmeric, ginger and lemongrass, both the beef and chicken varieties will have you hooked.

Prepared according to a traditional recipe and sourced locally, this will whet the appetites of both the young and old in the family.

Salad days are never dull with FairPrice housebrand dressings.

Choose between halal Coleslaw (310g), Tartar Sauce (320g) or Thousand Island dressing (340g), all at $3.55 a bottle.

If you want something with a bit more bite, pair the tartar sauce with a hearty serving of fish and chips.

And for the next time you have chicken karaage or need a toast spread, stock up on the housebrand Mayonnaise (330g) at $2.75 a bottle.

FIGHT HUMIDITY

Even though dry and warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the month, Singapore is still a humid country.

The FairPrice housebrand's newly launched Water Jumbo Charcoal Dehumidifier ($5.95 a pack of three, below) removes dampness, de-humidifies and deodorises with its jumbo water absorption of up to 720ml, so you can bid farewell to musty odours and mould around your home.

CAULIFLOWER DAHL

(Low glycaemic index recipe, courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic's School of Applied Science)

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

200g cauliflower, washed and cut into small florets

200g Pasar tomatoes, diced

100g FairPrice Garden Peas, defrosted

70g red lentils

4 shallots, thinly sliced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2.5cm piece of ginger, minced

½ bunch of Chinese coriander, finely chopped

2 tbsp of water

1 tbsp of FairPrice Rice Bran Oil

¼ tsp of salt

For the spice paste

3 tsp of curry powder

1 tsp of chilli powder

½ tsp of turmeric powder

½ tsp of ground cumin

2 tbsp of water

METHOD

1. Wash lentils until water runs clear. Boil lentils for 15 minutes till soft.

2. In a bowl, add spices and water, mix till it forms a smooth paste.

3. Heat oil in non-stick pan. Stir-fry shallots, garlic and ginger till fragrant. Add in spice paste and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

4. Add cauliflower, tomatoes and peas, stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add cooked lentils, coriander and water, cover and simmer till done. Mix and season with salt. Serve hot.