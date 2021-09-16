Revamped FairPrice cereals, new Delicato sausages to boost your day

If you are looking for nutritious yet delicious breakfast options, kick-start your day with FairPrice's revamped range of cereals.

Back-to-school morning sustenance for children does not have to be boring. There are four cereal flavours to choose from - Croco Shells, Snowy Flakes, Hunny Puffs and Cheeky Pops.

Made in Germany, Croco Shells and Snowy Flakes are already available in stores, while Hunny Puffs - which originates from France - and Cheeky Pops from Germany will be launching soon.

Each flavour comes in an attractive packaging featuring a cute animal and bright colours - a surefire way to appeal to the little ones.

Frills aside, the cereals are sources of energy, trans fat-free, do not contain added colouring or flavouring and are made from non-GMO ingredients.

They are also packed with all the vitamins needed to keep one strong and healthy - Croco Shells, Snowy Flakes and Hunny Puffs contain vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E, while Cheeky Pops contains vitamins B2, B3, B12 and E.

In addition, children who are watching their weight can try Snowy Flakes and Hunny Puffs, which are low in fat.

As for the rest of the family, fret not.

If animal-themed cereals are not your thing, you cannot go wrong with a bowl of golden, crispy and delicious FairPrice Cornflakes.

It is packed with the same nutrients to give you the energy boost needed to power through the day.

For maximum enjoyment, pair your cornflakes with a glass of milk. Available in packs of 6 x 200ml packets, the milk comes in three variants: FairPrice UHT Flavoured Packet Milk - Chocolate, FairPrice UHT Flavoured Packet Milk - Strawberry and FairPrice UHT Full Cream Packet Milk - Fresh Milk.

A product of Australia, it is made from fresh milk and not reconstituted from milk solids. It is also a source of calcium and is high in protein.

You can also opt for the 1L size of either the FairPrice UHT Milk Low Fat or Full Cream instead.

The FairPrice UHT Flavoured Packet Milk - Chocolate is the clear crowd-pleaser, being rated 4.7/5 according to real consumer reviews on Try And Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia, and recommended by 87 per cent of those who have tried it.

Said @LALANG84, 37, who praised its "great balance in chocolate and sweetness": "Both my daughters finished six packets in a day and even went to FairPrice to get the strawberry flavour to try. It will definitely be a staple in my household."

The product was also a hit with @CHEWYJAS, 35, who added: "Tried it for the very first time with my girl and we both love it. It is rich and creamy but not too sweet. The packaging attracts my girl too. Definitely value for money and will buy again."

The FairPrice UHT Milk Full Cream variant has fans too, being rated 4.6/5 on Try And Review.

@Lo_justine5f260d85cbe18, 30, said: "It goes really well with breakfast cereal and is a great alternative if you are looking at a longer expiration without compromising on taste."

Alternatively, for a more filling meal, complement your cereal with a cup of Greek, low-fat or frozen yogurt instead.

For a quick and easy breakfast that combines both great taste and nutrition, add fresh fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, pineapples, bananas and raisins, or nuts such as walnuts, cashews and almonds, or dried fruits.

Nut mixes are readily available at FairPrice as well.

Consisting of a mix of cashews, almonds, cranberries, macadamias, pistachio kernels and walnuts, the FairPrice Premium Mix is high in dietary fibre and is naturally cholesterol-free and trans fat-free.

Boasting similar benefits but are lower in sodium, the FairPrice Unsalted Pistachios is sourced from the best origins and carefully curated to bring you a wholesome snacking experience, or select the FairPrice Baked Cashew Nuts and Almonds mix instead.

Dig into delicious meats from Delicato

Sausage lovers can now sink their teeth into Delicato, a newly launched premium brand and purveyor of the finest quality meats and deli offerings at FairPrice.

Other than products such as antipasto and dips, Delicato's cooked sausages stand out in terms of ingredients and taste.

They are made from 100 per cent premium quality pork, and do not contain artificial colouring and flavouring.

They are also smoked using natural hardwood such as beechwood chips.

Together with the natural herbs and spices added, each sausage has a mild, nutty and sweet flavour.

The Delicato Premium Cooked Sausage is available in store in three flavours - Cheese, Smoked and Hot and Spicy ($8.50 for 360g).

Pair a simple potato salad with the Delicato Cheddar Bratwurst Pork Sausage, which is stuffed with cheddar cheese and comes with a gentle hint of smokiness.

For those looking for a quick snack, the Smoked Bratwurst Pork Sausage is tender and smoky, and it is perfect for eating on its own.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Lastly, if you love an explosion of flavours, try the Hot and Spicy Pork Sausage, which is a blend of fine quality pork and spices best served with mashed potatoes. - ALYCIA LEE