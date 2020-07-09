Reward yourself with these restaurants' back-to-dining deals

New at MO Bar (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) is the Weekend Brunch ($98 a person).

Now that there is relative normalcy, restaurants have been trying to strike a balance between attracting people back and making sure things are manageable.

With enhanced hygiene practices and social distancing measures in place so diners feel safe, some eateries have introduced new menus and bundle deals to make the return to in-house dining a draw.

MO BAR

You will get the usual spread of food and that glorious view of Marina Bay. And before the tourists return, this is your best chance to check out how serene it can be.

For $58 more a person, you get two hours of free-flow champagne and selected cocktails. Think of it as making up for the last three months of at-home drinking.

L'ESPRESSO

Though much of Goodwood Park Hotel's 120th anniversary was spent in lockdown, L'Espresso (Tel: 6730-1743) offers a special English afternoon tea set to mark the milestone.

Expect finger sandwiches, open-faced sandwiches, croissants and freshly baked scones, with hot savouries, cheese and fruits.

Do try the hotel's commemorative tea, the Legacy Blend 120, with the fragrances of almonds and blue cornflower.

Prices start from $45, with two servings of coffee or tea.

YUN NANS

The best excuse to not invite anyone to eat with you is to order Yun Nans' set meal for one, starting from $14.90.

Premium Set A ($17.90) is of especially good value - you will get the delicious Golden Poached Rice with Seafood in Prawn Broth, cucumber with garlic, and shredded chicken with Yunnan fresh peppercorns.

The meal-for-one is available on weekdays between 11.30am and 4pm, at both outlets (Jewel Changi Airport and Westgate).

AMAZING HOKKAIDO

The best type of hotpot in these times would be the individual one - it just gives you peace of mind.

So fly solo with Amazing Hokkaido's shabu shabu hotpot for one.

Choose from four soup bases (from $15.90) and you will get seafood, meat and vegetables.

If you are hungry, you can order it as a side dish, or add yakitori.

Recommended ones include Beef & Leek Skewers ($3.90) and Pork Shiso Skewers ($4.90).

Amazing Hokkaido is at Riverside View in Robertson Quay. You can call them at 6235-0212.