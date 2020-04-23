Safety, hygiene tips for when you get takeaways or online deliveries

For added safety, bring your own clean food container when you visit an eatery to pick up orders.

If you depend on takeaways or online deliveries for your meals, it doesn't hurt to take extra measures to protect yourself and your family against the Covid-19 virus.

While there's no evidence the virus can live in cooked food, the packaging may be another story. Studies have found the virus can survive on some surfaces for a long time, like cardboard (24 hours), stainless steel (48 hours) and plastic (72 hours).

So if you're touching items someone else has recently handled, be aware they could be contaminated.

Follow these hygiene and safety tips when you order food to go or to be delivered.

Bring your own clean food container when you visit an eatery to pick up orders

You know it's been washed, plus you help reduce single-use plastic waste.

It's especially practical now, as some suppliers of food containers are nervous about keeping up with increased demand during the circuit breaker period in Singapore.

For deliveries, leave the order outside your door

For added safety, most delivery riders in Singapore may now leave takeaway food deliveries outside the door and call you to let you know your food has arrived.

Wash your hands immediately after you pay and pick up your food

And avoid touching your face before you wash your hands. If you touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your contaminated hands, you can transfer the virus.

If you have no access to soap and water, use hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Transfer food to your own clean dishes and cutlery to serve and eat

Immediately dispose of all containers and cardboard boxes down your rubbish chute. Don't leave them on kitchen counters.

Disinfect any surfaces in your home that come in contact with delivery bags or containers

Wet wipes are handy for cleaning tables, but they don't contain enough alcohol to kill the virus.